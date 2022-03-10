The Midwest is feeling the pinch of inflation as the Dow Jones Index lost 39% as of the afternoon of March 10 on news that the Consumer Price Index showed inflation soared to 7.9% in February, another 40-year high.
The Dow reached 33,156.58 at around 3 p.m. March 10. The Dow had soared 621 points March 9 with news of plummeting oil prices as Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed gasoline average prices to above $5 per gallon for regular in some parts of the country.
Oil prices rebounded slightly March 9 also saw the S&P 500 jumping 2.5%, its best performance since June 2020, but by midafternoon it had lost about 22 points.
Some key differences for the Midwest in February 2022 compared to February 2021:
• The Midwest region’s year-over-year inflation just slightly outpaced the nation at 8.0% vs. 7.9%
• Midwestern increases on food exceeded the nation for 9.0% compared to 7.9% nationally. “Food at home” (as in groceries) went up 9.6% in the Midwest compared to 8.6% nationally. “Food away from home” (as in restaurants) spiked 7.7% in the Midwest region compared to 6.8% nationwide.
• The region got a break on alcoholic beverages with only 1.2% compared to 3.5% nationally.
• It was split on the rise in electricity and natural gas. In the Midwest, electricity and national gas went up 5.9% and 31.5%, respectively, compared to 9.0% and 23.8% in the United States.
• Midwestern rent increases essentially matched the nation at 4.3% vs. 4.2%.
• The gasoline increases last month pre-date the spikes being seen now, said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute. However, in February the Midwest fared a bit better than the nation at “only” 34.5% compared to 38.0%, she said.
“The official numbers showing significant increases in key expenses like natural gas, groceries and gasoline come as little surprise to anyone who has made purchases in the last 30 to 45 days. The persistent inflationary pressures are testing ordinary peoples’ budgets and forcing businesses to pass along costs to consumers. It’s interesting to see how the Midwest fares against the nation especially for items that can’t easily be substituted like natural gas. Hopefully supply chain issues will resolve sooner rather than later, but the unrest in Ukraine and Russia can ripple through the economy to right here in northeast Indiana over time.”
You can find the full comparison at www.bls.gov/regions/midwest/cpi-summary/ro5xg01a.htm
Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., made the following comment on the national inflation news during a news conference March 10:
“We’ve seen the price of household goods and essentials outpace the increase in wages consistently, across income groups and across geographies. In short, people are hurting.
“Talk to business owners, they are hurting. Talk to the manufacturing workers in Indiana, they are hurting. The ag sector is hurting. Most importantly for today, I’d like to emphasize that people on fixed incomes are hurting. Our senior citizens, people of modest means.
“I had the opportunity just days ago to speak to the director of a not-for-profit on the east side of Indianapolis by the name of the Shepherd Community Center. They provide social services to at-risk Hoosiers and their families, and what this director told me was incredibly compelling and heart-rending. We have families that this director is serving that are having to water down their milk to last a little bit longer.”
See more from Young at www.youtube.com/watch?v=nV7e12-fvT0.
Ammar Moussa, Rapid Response Director at Democratic National Committee, had the following response to the national inflation news:
"Let’s be very clear about what Republicans plan to do to combat inflation: absolutely nothing.
"This isn’t exaggeration or spin — take a look at what they’ve been saying. They’ve faced repeated questions about what they would do to help, and instead of coming up with an answer, they’re calling families struggling with higher costs a political “gold mine.”
"It gets worse — Senate Republicans are coalescing around an agenda to raise taxes on half of Americans, hike health care premiums, and rip health care protections away from millions of Americans with preexisting conditions. That would be devastating for the American people.
"It’s worth remembering as Republicans attempt to use inflation as a political talking point, Senate Banking Committee Republicans have REFUSED to even show up and do their job to confirm President Biden’s nominees to the Fed — the body that can do the most to tackle inflation. It’s reckless and they’re getting called out in their home states for it.
"This isn’t about politics or winning elections — it’s about the lives of American people. President Biden and Democrats are working tirelessly to lower costs, cap prescription drug prices, and return to a new normal after this pandemic. Republicans will have to explain why they think raising taxes and throwing Americans off their health care is what the American people need right now."
