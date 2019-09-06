The Purdue University Fort Wayne College of Visual and Performing Arts has announced several upcoming events for September.
The State of Clay in Indiana is a juried/invitational exhibition featuring potters who have lived and/or worked in Indiana. The exhibition will be in conjunction with the inaugural Indiana Potters Conference hosted by Purdue University Fort Wayne on Oct. 4 and 5. Twenty-six unique and varied forms of ceramic work will be adjudicated, along with work from invited guest artists to round out the show.
The exhibit runs now through Oct. 11, with an artists’ reception 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Purdue Fort Wayne Visual Arts Gallery, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd. For information call the Department of Art and Design, 260-481-6709 or visit the website at www.pfw.edu/art-design.
School of Music faculty members Marcy Trentacosti (violin), Martyna Bleke (cello) and Hamilton Tescarollo (piano) will present trios by Chopin and Dvorak, along with Ernest Bloch’s “Three Nocturnes” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at Rhinehart Recital Hall.
Admission for Purdue FW students with ID and students 18 years of age and younger is free. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors age 60 and older and $4 for non-Purdue FW college students.
For information call the Purdue Fort Wayne Box Office at 260-481-6555, purchase tickets online at www.pfw.edu/tickets or visit www.pfw.edu/music.
Share the joy of music with practicing music therapists who will assist their client performers in demonstrating skills they developed through participation in music therapy services. The recitals take place in the Rhinehart Recital Hall and are free and open to the public. Contact Peggy Farlow, continuing lecturer in Music Therapy, for additional information.
The recitals take place at 2:30 p.m. Sept 7 and 8.
Join guest artist Aaron Jacobs from the School of Music at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign for a full day of exploring ensemble music and string technique from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 14. Jacobs, who founded the Illinois String Academy, will conduct sessions and masterclasses throughout the day along with faculty from the Purdue Fort Wayne School of Music. To register, contact director Marcy Trentacosti at trentacm@pfw.edu. String Chamber Music Day is a free event sponsored by Sweetwater and Mynett Music.
The Purdue Fort Wayne Department of Theatre will be presenting “Flora the Red Menace” at the Williams Theatre Sept. 27-28 and Oct. 3-5 at 8 p.m. and Sept. 29 at 2 p.m.
At the height of the Great Depression, Flora Meszaros falls in love with Harry Toukarian, a young artist and member of the communist party. She discovers her biggest rival for his affection is the party itself, so she joins the party to be closer to him. Flora soon finds herself torn between her career and her commitment to Harry and his farsighted idealism.
Tickets are $5 for Purdue FW students, high school students and children younger than 18; $18 for adults; $16 for seniors, faculty, staff and alumni; $14 for groups of 10 or more; and $14 for other college students with ID.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.pfw.edu/tickets, by phone at 260-481-6555 or at the Gates Athletic Center Room 126 12:30-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Kelty’s Kafe to open Tuesdays this fall
The Bakery at Kelty’s Kafé will operate on Tuesdays this fall starting in September at Ivy Tech Community College, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne.
As part of the Hospitality Administration program’s bakery merchandising class, students will make and sell baked goods and will each serve as bakery manager for one week, being responsible for marketing, purchase requisitions, inventory control and financial analysis. The Kafé will offer signature cinnamon rolls, cookies, muffins, bread, yogurt cups, fresh fruit cups, coffee from Old Crown Coffee Roasters and more. This year, the bakery is adding an espresso machine and will sell new items including espresso and lattes.
Manchester’s Lynn offers art songs, arias
Following a year of study in Strasbourg, France, Manchester University senior Emily Lynn will present a recital of works for soprano, including arias by Mozart, Puccini and Menotti, and German lieder, French chansons and American art songs.
Lynn is a senior voice performance major from North Manchester.
She will present “Art Songs and Arias” at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Honeywell House, 720 N. Wabash St. Reservations at www.honeywellhouse.org.
David Wax Museum to perform Nov. 7
The musical act David Wax Museum will perform live at the Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St., Fort Wayne, Nov. 7. The critically lauded band, based in Charlottesville, Viginia, is touring in support of its latest record, “Line of Light.”
David Wax Museum is a Mexo-American band led by husband and wife, David Wax and Suz Slezak.
One Lucky Guitar of Fort Wayne and Red Tide Productions of Columbia City collaborated to produce “Uncover the Gold,” a short documentary about the making of “Line of Light.” The film will be screened for the first time locally at the ArtsLab event.
“Uncover the Gold” includes scenes set around the 2018 Middle Waves Music Festival, where David Wax Museum was a featured performer, along with the Free Union Grass Farm outside Charlottesville, where Slezak grew up.
“Uncover the Gold” was produced and directed by One Lucky Guitar’s Matt Kelley and John Burkett, who will join Wax and Slezak after the screening for a Q&A with audience members. The Q&A will be followed by a full concert by David Wax Museum.
The event is open to patrons of all ages; tickets are $15 in advance or $20 day of show and are available at Eventbrite.com. The venue will open at 7:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 8 p.m.
