Portillo’s is giving Fort Wayne residents the first taste of the restaurant’s iconic menu with a brand-new food truck. Beginning Oct. 7 Portillo’s will be hitting the road with The Beef Bus, a 2019 Ford F59.
The food truck will be mobile daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 4–7 p.m. A menu of Portillo’s favorites will be available while supplies last. Hungry fans can track the food truck and get location updates by following @beefbusofficial on Instagram and Twitter.
Portillo’s is also looking for team members for the new Fort Wayne restaurant, with plans to hire more than 100 employees. Interested applicants can visit portillos.com/careers or text “Portillos” to 25000 to set up an interview. Beginning Oct. 7 potential team members can apply in-person at the Portillo’s Hiring Center, located at the Ramada Plaza & Conference Center (305 E. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne). The hiring center will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Upon completing an interview with Portillo’s, applicants will receive one voucher for a free sandwich (hot dog or Italian beef), fries and a drink.
Portillo’s Fort Wayne is slated to open later this year near the Glenbrook Square Mall at the intersection of West Coliseum Road and Speedway Drive. The 7,800 square foot restaurant will include seating for more than 190 guests, a seasonal outdoor patio with seating for 48 guests, a double drive-thru and adjacent parking lot.
USF to host 3 artist exhibitions
The University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St., Fort Wayne, will host artist exhibitions this fall by Michael Poorman, Kim Rae Taylor and Schaller Gallery Ceramics.
Each of the exhibitions will also have receptions. All events are free and open to the public.
The Poorman exhibition is on display now and runs through Nov. 8 in the Lupke Gallery. Lupke Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Poorman is a Fort Wayne artist and photographer who has been a part of the local art scene for more than 50 years. The exhibit includes more than 40 original works on paper in a variety of mixed media, including pastel, ink and acrylic. In addition, there are works of art from his personal collection of local and national artists. He has generously donated these works to the university’s permanent collection.
Taylor’s exhibition will run now through Oct. 30 in the Weatherhead Gallery at the Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center, located off Leesburg Road. A reception will be 6-8 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Weatherhead Gallery. Taylor will also present an artist lecture at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in the North Campus auditorium.
A ceramic exhibition curated by Schaller Gallery in St. Joseph, Michigan, will run now through Oct. 30 in the Goldfish Gallery at the Rolland Center. A reception will be 6-8 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Goldfish Gallery.
Weatherhead Gallery and Goldfish Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, contact the School of Creative Arts at 260-399-8064 or email CreativeArts@sf.edu. Event postings can also be found at art.sf.edu.
New Years Day to perform at the Eclectic Room
Female fronted rock band New Years Day will be in Angola Oct. 11 at The Eclectic Room, 310 W. Wendell Jacobs Ave.
New Years Day recently released their album Unbreakable on April 26.
General admission tickets are $18, with VIP and VIP with bottle service tickets available as well.
For tickets visit ticketweb.com/venue/the-eclectic-room-angola-in/459215.
Deer Park to host annual Craft Beer Festival
The Deer Park Irish Pub, 1530 Leesburg Road, Fort Wayne will be hosting its ninth annual Craft Beer Festival Oct. 12th 1-5 p.m.
More than 50 craft and home brews will be onhand, according t a release from Deer Park.
There will also be German brats and baked beans available for purchase.
In addition, Riegel’s Pipe & Tobacco will be hosting a cigar table featuring fine, imported cigars.
Admission to the event is $25 in advance or $35 at the door. Those in attendance must be 21. Proceeds from the festival will go to the Miss Virginia Food Pantry. Music will be provided by Swimming Into View.
Tickets are available at the Deer Park Irish Pub, or online at deerparkcraftbeer.eventbrite.com.
For more information, contact Tony Henry, Deer Park Irish Pub, at 260-437-8254.
MU Chamber Singers, Cantabile to perform fall concert
Manchester University Chamber Singers and Cantabile will present their fall concert on Oct. 18. The concert will be 7:30 p.m. in Wine Recital Hall at Otho Winger Hall on the North Manchester campus, 604 E. College Ave.
Chamber Singers will perform pieces by Libby Larsen, Healey Willan and Samuel Barber.
Cantabile will perform a broad range of works, including a piece by Chiara Margarita Cozzolani and another based on the poetry of Emily Dickinson.
Corned beef on rye fundraiser returns
Congregation Achduth Vesholom will celebrate its 18th annual Corned Beef on Rye – Sure to Satisfy Fundraiser Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Temple, 5200 Old Mill Road, Fort Wayne.
This is your chance to enjoy an authentic Jewish deli-style luncheon featuring a heaping 1/3 pound corned-beef-on-rye sandwich, a giant pickle, creamy coleslaw, a fudgy brownie and a drink.
Boxed meals are $15 each when ordered by Oct. 25. After that date and at the door, the price is $18.
New this year, the Temple has whole Hebrew National kosher salamis for sale! Each 12-ounce salami is $12.
Dining in or carryout are both available, and local delivery service is available for orders of 12 or more lunches for a $10 fee per address.
Order forms are available at www.templecav.org. Phone orders can be placed at 260-744-4245 (credit card only) or order online at www.templecav.org.
Proceeds from this fundraiser help support programs at the Temple.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.