HopLore Brewing has announced plans to open a second location in Warsaw.
The company is leasing space at 501 Junction, a multi-tenant industrial building with a modern renovation at 501 Argonne Road in the gateway district between Warsaw and Winona Lake, according to the announcement.
The company will maintain its first location at the Old Milford Mill near Leesburg, according to the announcement.
501 Junction has been remodeled with a modern industrial design, houses multiple small businesses, and will begin offering co-working space this fall, according to the announcement.
Taste of the Arts returns Aug. 23-24 to Fort Wayne
Taste of the Arts Festival celebrates its 11th anniversary Aug. 23 from 5 to 10 p.m. and Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., downtown at Arts Campus Fort Wayne, 300 E. Main St.
Admission to the festival is free, and cost applies for food and drink tastings or art for sale. Tickets for food and drink can be purchased for $1 each. Proceeds from donations, sponsorships and food sales help keep admission to the event free and support artistic programming throughout the year.
Aug. 23 includes a block party, beer and cocktail tasting, live paintings, a concert, and the Maumee, Mary and Joseph Comedy Festival, topped off with a fire performance on Main Street.
More than 70 performances of dance, music, and theatre will take place on nine stages across Arts Campus Fort Wayne on Aug. 24.
For detailed schedule information, visit artsunited.org/taste.
Garrett native performing at the Blue Gate in Shipshewana
Garrett native Dan Miller is the leader of an internationally acclaimed cowboy music trio based in Cody, Wyoming. On Aug. 31, he and his band will take the stage at the Blue Gate Theatre, 175 N. Van Buren St., Shipshewana.
Miller is accompanied on stage by his daughter, Hannah, who will be starting her senior year at the University of Wyoming in September. She learned to play the fiddle at her father’s side, growing into her abilities as a singer and, later, a mandolin player.
The show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at thebluegate.com/shipshewana/blue-gate-theatre/schedule/.
Purdue announces auditions for ‘Ghetto’ set in Holocaust
The Purdue Fort Wayne Department of Theatre has announced auditions for “Ghetto.”
“Ghetto” is based on the true story of a theatre company that functioned in the Jewish Vilnia ghetto in Lithuania, amid the darkest days of the Holocaust, where cabaret-style performance, music and dance become a metaphor of the indestructibility of the human spirit.
“Ghetto” is being performed as part of Violins of Hope Fort Wayne (VoHFW) as one of the citywide art events being offered during this remembrance of the Holocaust. For information about the events visit violinsofhopefw.org/about.
Auditions will be at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 8, with callbacks later the same afternoon at 4:30 p.m., at the Williams Theatre.
Community actors/singers/musicians are encouraged to audition along with Purdue students. There are two large roles for women and several supporting and ensemble roles and five large roles for men and several supporting and ensemble roles.
Performance dates are Nov. 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 17 at 2 p.m., all at the Williams Theatre.
Rehearsals start Sept. 30. Those involved should plan on four to five nights a week with staggered call times.
Those auditioning are to prepare one 1- to 2-minute monologue that is dramatic and contemporary (not from the play “Ghetto”) and one song. If a person plays an instrument, they are to bring their instrument and play something that demonstrates their skill level. Readings from the script will follow.
All conflicts must be listed on the audition form the day of the auditions.
Copies of the script are available by contacting the Department of Theatre office at 260-481-6551.
Fort Wayne Ballet hosting ‘Nutcracker’ auditions
The Fort Wayne Ballet has announced open community auditions for the production of the area’s holiday tradition, “The Nutcracker,” to take place Sept. 8 at the Auer Center for Arts & Culture, 300 E. Main St., Fort Wayne.
Beginner/intermediate dancers ages 6 years and older are invited to the audition Sept. 8. Dancers ages 6-7 years old will have registration starting at 12:30 p.m. and the audition class 1-2 p.m. Girls should arrive with hair pulled back in a ponytail and wear a simple leotard, white socks and ballet slippers. Boys should wear a plain, white T-shirt and black pants/leggings/shorts and black ballet slippers.
Dancers ages 8 and older will have registration starting at 1:30 p.m. and the audition class 2:15-3:45 p.m. Girls should arrive with hair in a bun and a simple leotard, pink tights and pink ballet shoes. Boys should wear a plain, white T-shirt and black tights with black ballet shoes.
Dancers do not need to be currently enrolled in the Auer Academy of Fort Wayne Ballet to audition, but must be currently studying dance. Auditions are open to the public to all current dance students.
For more information regarding Fort Wayne Ballet’s audition for “The Nutcracker,” call 260-484-9646 or visit www.fortwayneballet.org.
Ben Folds and A Piano coming to the Clyde Theatre
The Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, proudly welcomes Ben Folds and A Piano live in concert Oct. 18 at 8 p.m.
Ben Folds is widely regarded as one of the major music influencers of his generation. He’s created an enormous body of genre-bending music that includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums and numerous collaborative records.
For more information, visit www.BenFolds.com.
Doors for this all-ages show open at 7 p.m.
Reserved seating tickets are $39.50-$69.50 and can be purchased online at www.clydetheatre.com, over the phone at 800-514-3849 or in person at the Clyde box office, all three Wooden Nickel Records locations, Neat Neat Neat Records and Sweetwater Sound.
Embassy announces several shows for October
The Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, has announced several upcoming shows.
Champions Of Magic, one of the world’s biggest touring illusion shows, will come to the Embassy Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25-$130.
The award-winning TV comedy “Mystery Science Theater 3000” (MST3K) is coming to the Embassy Theatre in an all-new live show featuring Joel Hodgson, original host and the creative vision behind the beloved TV and Netflix comedy series. It will play Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. with the never-before-screened film: “No Retreat, No Surrender.”
Tickets are $25-$59. VIP packages at $50, $150 and $250 also are available.
For the latest tour stops and scheduled films, visit mst3klive.com or follow MST3K on Facebook and Instagram.
All tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 or at the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy.
A Day To Remember coming to coliseum in Fort Wayne
A Day To Remember, with special guests I Prevail and Beartooth, will make a stop in Fort Wayne on Nov. 14 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.
A Day To Remember were recently featured on Marshmello‘s single “Rescue Me,” making their first new music since 2016’s acclaimed “Bad Vibrations.”
Tickets are on sale at LiveNation.com.
