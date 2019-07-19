After starting his USAA-sponsored Raised On Country World Tour 2019 in May, multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young will perform at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne, on Nov. 21.
This year has been a banner one for Young – “Raised On Country,” his current single and the namesake for his 2019 tour, is at No. 7 (Billboard/Mediabase) and rising.
Young will also extend his partnership with USAA into the fall, and together they will continue to offer discount tickets to current military members and veterans as a thank you for their service. More details can be found at usaa.chrisyoungcountry.com.
In addition, Chris Young VIP packages will be available for the “Raised On Country World Tour 2019.” Find a complete listing of tour dates, including additional Chris Young concert stops for 2019, VIP package details and purchase tickets at ChrisYoungCountry.com.
Several acts coming to the Clyde
The Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, has announced several upcoming shows.
Dark Star Orchestra will be live in concert at 8 p.m. Oct. 9.
Dark Star Orchestra offers much more than the sound of the Grateful Dead; they encapsulate the energy and the experience.
This is an all-ages show. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $22.50 in advance, $25 the week of the show and $27.50 the day of the show.
Here come the Mummies returns to Fort Wayne on Oct. 11.
Here Come the Mummies (HCTM) have been delivering its brand of “terrifying funk from beyond the grave” since the year 2000 A.D.
Tickets to this all-ages show are $22.50 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m.
On Oct. 24, Tony- and Grammy Award winner and Fort Wayne native Heather Headley will perform at the venue.
After performing as Nala in the Tony-winning “The Lion King” and winning a Tony for her performance in “Aida,” Headley went on to a successful musical career that has earned her a Grammy as well as several other awards.
She will perform with fellow Fort Wayne native and “The Voice” contestant Christiana Danielle, according to WANE.com, a news partner of Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly’s parent company, KPC Media Group.
Tickets for this all-ages show are $35.50-$85.50; doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Big Head Todd and The Monsters will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10.
The band is releasing its 11th studio album, “New World Arisin’,” which makes good on its forward-facing title with what might be the brashest rock ‘n’ roll of their career.
Doors for this all-ages show open at 6:30 p.m.
Reserved floor tickets are $20-45, and general admission tickets are $20.
All tickets can be purchased at www.clydetheatre.com, over the phone at 800-514-3849 or in person at the Clyde box office, all three Wooden Nickel Records locations, Neat Neat Neat Records and Sweetwater Sound.
Embassy announces several shows
The Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, has announced several upcoming shows.
Aaron Lewis will be performing Nov. 7, with the show starting at 7:30 p.m., according to the Ticketmaster website.
Lewis’ The State I’m in Tour will feature acoustic songs, plus stories from Lewis as he shares personal tales from the stage.
Tickets go on sale July 19 and range $39-$75, plus applicable fees.
Cirque Dreams Holidaze will come to the Embassy at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17.
Featuring unforgettable performances, this critically acclaimed extravaganza is both a Broadway musical and new Cirque adventure wrapped into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family.
Ticket prices were not available by deadline.
At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22, Sing! An Irish Christmas featuring Keith and Kristyn Getty and friends will be coming to its stage.
The Gettys, knows for modern hymns and carols such as “In Christ Alone,” will be joined by their band of instrumentalists fusing Celtic, bluegrass, Americana, modern and classical music along with cultural dance and the choral sounds of the holiday.
Tickets are $24-$59, plus applicable fees.
The Embassy will partner with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra on Feb. 26 and 27 to present “Star Wars: A New Hope” in Concert at 7:30 p.m.
Conducted by Caleb Young, the Phil will perform the score for “Star Wars: A New Hope” live to the movie as it is being shown.
Ticket prices were not available by deadline.
All tickets can be purchased by calling 800-745-3000, at the STAR Bank box office or at Ticketmaster.com.
