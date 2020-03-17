ALBION — Noble County government offices are going to "cautiously continue" for the time being, according to information provided by Noble County Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday.
"As the Coronavirus and its impact continue to evolve and develop, the Noble County Board of Commissioners remain focused on the health and safety of their employees and the community as well," the release from EMA Director Mick Newton stated. "After extensive evaluation of the current COVID-19 Pandemic, the Noble County Board of Commissioners have decided to cautiously continue normal government operations."
That being said, the county is advising residents to limit face-to-face visits to county offices to essential business only. If possible, contact county officials via phone or email.
The commissioners will re-evaluate county government operations at least weekly or sooner if the situation changes drastically.
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff continues to recommend personal hygiene including washing hands before you touch your mouth, nose or eyes along with social distancing as the best way to avoid becoming infected with the virus.
Noble County has one confirmed case, although state health officials have stated its likely the virus is circulating in communities and infected more people, as testing has been mostly limited only to people who are severely ill and health workers.
