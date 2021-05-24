BUTLER — Paragon Steel said Monday it has acquired Cleveland-based Buckeye Metals Industries Inc., a growing distributor of carbon steel featuring an extensive network of suppliers and processing partners.
Headquartered in Butler, Paragon Steel is a leading distributor and processor of carbon-steel products through its two state-of-the art coil processing plants. The company built its first processing plant in Butler in 1996 and added a second processing plant on the Butler campus and doubled its size in 2007.
Buckeye Metals Industries previously had been owned by the Ison family, which had grown the company substantially over the past several years. Founder and CEO Bruce Ison will remain as the emeritus chairman of the Buckeye board, and key Ison family members will maintain leadership roles under the Buckeye Metals Industries Inc. division name.
“Buckeye Metals has been a great industry partner of ours for many years,” Bruce Whitman, general manager of Paragon Steel, said in a news release. “The combined team created by the acquisition is a win-win for both groups; we will all be better able to serve our respective customers, and we will grow as a meaningful player in the flat-rolled steel market.”
“We have immense respect for the Ison family, and the fantastic industrial legacy they have built over many years through this company,” Jerry Henry, owner of Paragon Steel, said. “We have very similar company cultures, with both built on a focus on integrity and putting people first. We are excited about the future of the steel industry and the opportunity to grow with the Buckeye team.”
“My thanks to Jerry Henry and the Paragon family for their faith in Buckeye Metals Industries,” Bruce Ison said in the news release. “As I work towards retirement, I am comforted by the knowledge that my employees and family are in good hands and joining a great family-owned company. It should be a perfect fit and an easy transition as two great companies combine their expertise and resources to support similar ideals which will benefit our employees as well as our customers and suppliers.”
In addition to Paragon Steel, the Fort Wayne-based Henry family also owns its affiliated divisions: Maumee Metal Recycling, Midwest Pipe & Steel Inc., Paragon Tube Corp. and Wayne Metals LLC.
Paragon Steel was founded in 1994 as a joint venture between Jerry Henry and Steel Dynamics Inc. Henry became sole owner of the company in 2016 with a focus on expansion and growth in both sales and toll processing. The company’s website is Paragon-Steel.com.
