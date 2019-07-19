Fort Wayne’s newest brewery will open Aug. 9, according to a statement.
Fortlandia Brewing Co., with a taproom at 1010 Spring St., is owned by Sam Snyder, Ken Daly, Jerry Glass, Dan Voors and Ed Whipp, all Fort Wayne natives with more than 40 years of brewing experience, according to the statement.
The group has also collectively won more than 20 home-brew craft-beer awards across different competitions, and these award-winning brews will be the core of their offerings, according to the statement.
Fortlandia will also be the city’s first nanobrewery, meaning its production will be 1 barrel per batch, according to the statement.
“The ownership is using this concept so that they will be able to produce a large variety of new beers and flavors on a regular basis,” according to the statement.
The taproom will offer 10 beers at a time. It will also have limited distribution to some local bars and pubs in the Fort Wayne area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.