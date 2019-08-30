Visiting Promenade Park for the first time last Saturday was nothing less than astonishing. Sculpture, rock and water-play gardens, folks swinging and exploring the river via bridges, it was a sight to behold. My friend and I repeated and eavesdropped on others saying “Is this Fort Wayne?”
It was more than captivating — a testimony to our increasingly delightful, cutting-edge city.
Having now gone from vision to completion, people were embracing the park with a rich feeling of ownership and pride.
I myself felt proud, which was silly as I had nothing do with the creation and construction of Promenade Park. Well, I did vote for the swings back in 2012. Love those swings! I’ve had very little knowledge about the veiled off park taking shape in our city the last several years.
Saturday, walking with my friend in her early 80s, being a young grandmother myself, seeing young couples, little children, professionals of all ages as well as young adults mesmerized me as I witnessed what seemed to be more than a “park.” It is an environment of pure culture where people can “make it their own” as the region’s motto goes.
The phrase that’s been more than a whisper of hope and vision “Build it and they will come” is indeed becoming a successful and effective reality. My next thought, being passionate about meeting the needs of families, individuals and organizations was, “Now, to keep them by meeting their needs so this fresh community spirit and beauty continue to flourish.”
As one who tends to think in terms of resiliency, economic promise, and aesthetic attraction, my conversation while walking along with my friend included all of this, mainly, the immeasurable value of the people in the crowd.
Strolling from garden areas, to riverview scenes to a playground being happily shared by old and young alike sparked memories of coming to Fort Wayne in 1995 and growing to call it home. Honestly, it’s been a difficult place to find social belonging and yet our city’s amenities have been plentiful for a single mom raising five children desiring opportunities for them to build healthy lives.
So, the question is, will we take care of them once we get them here? Without emotionally intelligent culture, people might come but will they stay? What do people need to embrace co-ownership of our city and everyone’s investment in it?
People need the kind of happiness and welcome that was felt at Promenade Park last weekend.
The science of relationship is helping us see that people must have personal connection to collectively create and sustain such promising culture.
It appears that we built just that — and they came!
Some things you can do to sustain this are:
• Don’t under-estimate the power of eye contact, go out of your comfort zone a little.
• Notice people if even for a moment; choose to connect rather than ignore them.
• If you’re not a talker, be assured, facial expression and nonverbals cost little and go a long way. A smile has a physiological affect on the giver and receiver.
• Be empathetic; bridge the generation and gender gaps, by speaking to others as equals. The small talk of a toddler, teen or elder is a gift they give you. Meet them person to person and drop the gender and age lenses. You’ll feel either more mature or more youthful for it – ageless really.
• Believe that the power of your attention, whether for a moment or a life time, is a brain changer. You can send someone home with an uplifted spirit which they’ll take home to their family or back to their office because you took time to tune in for a second or few moments. Go ahead, make someone’s day!
• Be low-key-friendly, it’s calming. Key to reducing violence in any culture is for people to feel valuable, visible and worth another’s time.
• If being more social feels scary, read up on boundaries so you can give attention that impacts and not involve yourself more than is healthy for you and yours. In great cities, people bond, work and stay. Our city’s greatest capital is the uniqueness of our people. As we build unique and state of the art amenities and architecture to attract great talent and industry, let’s purpose to value the people for whom they’re made and we’ll keep them once they come.
In Neuroleadership, we know that empathy develops bonds of personal connection resulting in individual and collective collaboration and creativity. I’m excited about the growing culture of Fort Wayne. Thank you to all of the investors that make Promenade Park such an marvelous gift to our citizens.
