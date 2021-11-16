Today, Nov. 16

Asian chicken, broccoli, fruit, rice pilaf, fortune cookie, milk variety.

Wednesday

Texas straw hat, fruit, milk variety.

Thursday

Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, fruit, dinner roll, pumpkin dessert, milk variety.

Friday

Mozzarella sticks, mixed hot vegetables, fruit, cookie, milk variety.

Monday, Nov. 22

Barbecue pulled pork sliders, green beans, fruit, chips, milk variety.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Potato joe, fruit, bread stick, milk variety.

