Patricia Blotkamp
GARRETT — Patricia A. Blotkamp, 69, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born in Georgetown, British Guiana, South America, on Dec. 17, 1951, to Gerald and Norma (Rodrigues) Teixeira.
Pat was a homemaker and a former substitute teacher. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn.
She loved the vacations spent with her grandson, Evan, working in her garden and taking care of her flowers. She also enjoyed the senior dance classes she took at the YMCA.
Pat married John Blotkamp on Oct. 22, 1977, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Garrett, and he survives.
She is also survived by a daughter, Jennifer Blotkamp and her husband, Wesley Stark, of Indianapolis; her grandson, Evan Stark; four brothers and a sister, Clayton Teixeira, of Garrett, Gary Teixeira, of Fort Wayne, Keith (Laura) Teixeira, of Boulder, Colorado, Marilyn Teixeira, of Greenwood and Richard “Rich” Teixeira, of Fort Wayne; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob and Liz Blotkamp, of Auburn, Tom and Sue Blotkamp, of Garrett, Ron and Becky Blotkamp, of Garrett and Carol and Chuck Hathaway, of Auburn.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister-in-law, Debbie Teixeira.
A Mass of Christian burial was held on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Burial followed the Mass at Auburn Catholic Cemetery.
A Rosary was recited on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Feller & Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
Memorials may be given in Pat’s name to St. Martin's Healthcare, Inc., 1359 S. Randolph St., Garrett, IN 46738.
To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.
