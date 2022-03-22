GARRETT — The Judith A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett, has announced several upcoming classes.
Scuba certification
A We Teach SCUBA certification course is being offered Tuesday evenings from 6-10 p.m. beginning March 29. Participants must be at least 12 years old.
The cost, which includes the equipment needed for the duration of the course, is $350 for members and $375 for non-members. The deadline to register for the course is March 29.
To register, call the JAM Center. For questions, contact JAM aquatics and safety coordinator Alex Pruett at 222-0329.
Women’s volleyball league
A new women’s volleyball league is being offered from 6-8 p.m. Mondays, beginning April 4.
Teams should have six to 10 players, and the winner will receive a traveling trophy.
The cost for the league is $200 per team.
To register, visit the JAM Center Welcome Center or call 357-1917. The deadline to register is March 28.
Lifeguard courses
Two lifeguard certification courses are being offered over the next two months.
Participants must be at least 15 years old and complete course e-learning before the beginning of the course. Participants must also pass a swim test.
The first course will be from 2-5 p.m. April 15 and from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. April 16. The swim test must be completed by the registration deadline of April 11.
The second course will take place from 4-7 p.m. May 20 and from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. May 21-22. The swim test must be completed by the registration deadline of May 16.
Successful completion of the course includes a two-year life-guarding, CPR, AED and first aid certifications and a one-year blood-borne pathogens certification.
First-time certification course fees are $210 for JAM Center members and $230 for non-members. Recertification course fees are $100 for members and $130 for non-members.
To register for either course, call 357-1917.
For questions or more information, contact JAM aquatics and safety coordinator Alex Pruett at apruett@jamrecreation.org.
The JAM Center is also hiring lifeguards. Applications can be requested at the Welcome Center.
Youth volleyball
The JAM Center and Team Pineapple have partnered to present youth volleyball clinics April 20.
Team Pineapple, founded by Olympian Lloyd Ball, seeks to bring high-level volleyball to the region and help create a volleyball culture that leads student-athletes to great things on and off the court.
A Volleytots clinic for ages 5-12 will take place from 4:30-5:30 p.m. A clinic for seventh- and eighth-grade players will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
The cost for both clinics is $20 for JAM Center members and $25 for non-members.
The registration deadline is April 15. For more information, visit the JAM Center or call 357-1917.
