Garrett American Legion Post 178
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., has announced these upcoming events:
Sons of the American Legion will serve broasted chicken beginning at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Russ Chandler will provide musical entertainment from 7:30-10:30 p.m.
A Sons of the American Legion cruise-in will take place Friday. There is no entry fee. A commander’s trophy will be presented. There will be music on the deck.
A general meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The legion will serve Dick’s baby back ribs Friday. Little Rock Express will provide musical entertainment from 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Legion members will place flags in cemeteries on Saturday. Legion members are to report at the post at 8:30 a.m.
Garrett will host the Fourth District American Legion Riders meeting Sunday, May 21.
The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive at the legion post from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.
The legion will serve an all-you-can-eat fish dinner from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 26. Kessler Kountry will provide musical entertainment.
The legion will host a Yahtzee tournament at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 28.
VFW Post 1892
GARRETT — VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., has announced this meeting:
There will be a VFW meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 24.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1357
GARRETT — The Fraternal Order of Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St., has announced this meeting:
The Eagles auxiliary will meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24.
