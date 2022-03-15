Arrested in Noble County
Lacie D. Lambright, 35, of the 200 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:12 a.m. March 8 by Rome City Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Brady M. Hagerman, 26, of the 1000 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:17 p.m. March 8 on a court order. No charging information was provided.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Bernadine Waters-McDowell, 32, of the 2700 block of Alexander Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:31 p.m. March 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for driving while suspended.
Seth Sponhower, 48, of the 600 block of Old Brick Road, Auburn, was arrested at 8 p.m. March 4 by Auburn Police on a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department warrant alleging failure to appear on the following charges: non-support of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and knowingly or intentionally operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Seth Scher, 29, of the 100 block of Woodwind Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 9:20 p.m. March 4 by Garrett Police on a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department warrant alleging invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Philiprey Ramos, 22, of the 6000 block of Heywood Cove, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:54 a.m. March 5 by Auburn Police on a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department warrant alleging operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Gabriel Ledezma-Corobo, 22, of New York, New York, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. March 5 by Auburn Police on a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department warrant alleging theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Joshua Abernathy, 46, of the 2000 block of C.R. 27, Waterloo, was arrested at 5:50 a.m. March 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant, alleging operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Joseph Brown, 20, of the 7500 block of Saddelback Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at midnight March 6 by Indiana State Police on a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department warrant, alleging knowing or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
Angel Mosby, 42, of Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested at 4:25 p.m. March 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a probation violation for possession of methamphetamine.
Carissa Wilson, 23, of the 1100 block of Springbrook Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:42 a.m. March 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Michael Soule, 47, of the 1400 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:51 p.m. March 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a legend drug and possession of a controlled substance, both Level 6 felonies; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jeanne Wiedman, 82, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. March 8 by Garrett Police on charges of invasion of privacy, theft, and family offense invasion of privacy, all Level 6 felonies.
Chance Mooney, 22, of the 300 block of East King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:24 p.m. March 9 by Garrett Police on a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department warrant alleging operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and Class A and Class C misdemeanors.
Casey Drudge, 35, of the 5700 block of Graber Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:53 a.m. March 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Ryne Medina, 35, of the 800 block of Poppler Street, Huntington, was arrested at 7:53 a.m. March 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging dealing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; as dealing cocaine or narcotic drug as Level 4 and Level 5 felonies.
