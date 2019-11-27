GARRETT — The music programs at Garrett High School got a boost from the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board Monday night.
The board approved forming a jazz ensemble at Garrett High School and heaped praise on the school’s musical production of “Mama Mia!” last weekend.
New band director Josh Hettinger proposed creating a jazz ensemble, and school board members voiced enthusiasm for the idea.
“I think it’s extremely important that we offer a jazz ensemble,” Hettinger told the board in its meeting at the school complex. “This is a huge part of our culture as a country.”
The improvisation involved in playing jazz meets six of the nine national standards for education, Hettinger added. Students will have opportunities to learn new instruments.
He said the band would rehearse on Mondays and Wednesday from 3:30-5 p.m. and plan to play at two jazz festivals this winter in Fort Wayne.
His five-year plan calls for adding more performances and more ensembles, along with expanding to a middle school ensemble.
Superintendent Tonya Weaver started an outpouring of praise for “Mama Mia!”
“I was just blown away by the talent we have at Garrett High School,” Weaver said.
“‘Mama Mia!’ was just phenomenal. It’s getting better and better every year,” board member Larry Getts said about school musical productions. “Everybody, top to bottom, was really great.”
School board President Wayne Funk also praised the musical performance.
Weaver said she appreciates 14 staff members who used their personal days last week to attend the giant “Red for Ed” rally in Indianapolis to support education.
“It speaks to their dedication and commitment to students,” said about the group.
Getts attended the rally and said he was impressed.
In personnel matters, the board accepted nine resignations from staff members: John Wright as Garrett Middle School special education instructor, effective Dec. 23; Jake Fiedler as Garrett High School social studies instructor, effective Nov. 26; Chassidy Newman as a cafeteria employee; and six Head Start employees, Heather Groves as a teacher aide; Katherine Love as a family support specialist; Rita Simmons as a program assistant; Brianna Kline as and assistant; Amber Ternet as a co-lead teacher.
The board approved three coaches: Jen Arnzen for sixth-grade girls basketball; Jeff Hurd as a volunteer coach for boys basketball; and Kim Armstrong as assistant for sixth-grade boys basketball.
Armstrong replaces Dean Weimer, whose resignation was accepted.
