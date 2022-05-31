GARRETT — Garrett Middle School has announced students selected to the honor roll for the third term grading period.
Students are listed in alphabetical order by grade level. Honor roll information is provided by school officials.
Sixth Grade
All As
Emma Coffman, Katlyn Kueber, Merek Malcolm, Lexi Mascio and Chloe Warfield.
As and Bs
Yasmin Alferez, Kylie Bergman, Kylee Carmichael, Grayson Combs, Hadley Flotow, Hailey Goebel, Peyton Grindstaff, Isabelle Hathaway, Lennon Hoeffel, Kendra Kelham, Josephine Kosmatka, Jazmin Leighty, Mia Lopez, Ryan Main, Calix Paynor, Caylor Pontius, Raystlyn Saxer, Kaylee Smith, Carly Striggle, Maddison Terry, Alina Warakai and Nicholas Wooldridge.
Seventh Grade
All As
Javin Bailey, Carter Coffman, Zoie Conley, Elly Cossairt, Madisyn Stevens-Dewitt, Kaeuna Dircksen, Brian Ellis, Rilyn Flotow, Owen Haynes, Dawson Hedges, Dawson Hefty, Charlotte Lemen, Savanna McNay, Taylor Miller, Brenna Orth, Jacob Thrush, Tyler Thrush, Ethan VanBuskirk and Abbigayle Werling.
As and Bs
Ty Bickley, Aleyah Farrell, Kyle Gater, Ashton Gong, Logan Griffith, Audrey Hall, Lillian Hennessy, Abigail Main, Alexis Metcalf, Brayden Napier, Stella Plohr, Aiden Reed, Danica Reynolds, Easton Rouch, Mikayla Roxas, Rileigh Ruckman, Kohen Smith, Abrum Swathwood, Lucie White, Remington Winebrenner and Chloe Zuehsow.
Eighth Grade
All As
Gabe Armstrong, Deziree Arnett, Lillian Asfour, Hailee Ash, Landon Best, Ryan Chapman, Adalyn Custer, Sarah DePew, Luke Hicks, Katelyn Hoover, Addison Kinch, Tatum Lockhart, Emma Loeffler, Connor Morimanno, Elizabeth Raymond, Sydney Suelzer, Abigail Thomas and Ashlee Vanderbosch.
As and Bs
Bianca Beisheim, Sophia Boltz, Corey Childree, Gabe Costin, Annie Decker, Landon Egly, Jackson Endsley, Carter Fielden, Joe Fuentes, Connor Gaar, Bailey Hedges, Lauren Hess, Ari Hippensteel, Issabell Jones, Christian Kirby, Josephine Knepper, Ryan Kochendorfer, Alexis Liechty, Molly Martin, Wyatt Matson, Keigan Mountz, Carter Overbay, Ramon Sierra, Hannah Simon, Alex Smith, Miley Sparkman, Alivia Stickler, Trevor Thomas, Isaac Wells and Reese Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.