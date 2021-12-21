Wednesday
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve girls basketball with FW Bishop Dwenger, here.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Noon — Varsity and reserve girls basketball with Churubusco at Hoosier Gym, Knightstown.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
9 a.m. — Varsity wrestling at Al Smith Invitational, Mishawaka.
10 a.m. — Varsity boys basketball at Wawasee tournament.
Thursday, Dec. 30
10 a.m. — Varsity and reserve girls basketball at Warsaw tournament.
10 a.m. — Varsity wrestling at Al Smith Invitational, Mishawaka.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve boys basketball at Hamilton.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve girls basketball with Fairfield, here.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
6 p.m. — Varsity wrestling at Angola.
Friday, Jan. 7
5 p.m. — Varsity and reserve boys basketball at Central Noble.
5 p.m. — Varsity and reserve girls basketball at Central Noble.
Saturday, Jan. 8
9 a.m. — Seventh-grade boys basketball at DeKalb Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.