GARRETT — Two new attractions have been added to city parks this month, Streets and Parks Department Superintendent Eric Mossberger told the Garrett Board of Works Tuesday.
A pickle ball court is now open in Union Park on the west edge of Garrett, and concrete corn hole boards are now in place in the pocket park on South Randolph Street. Players will need to provide their own beanbags, racquets and balls at each site.
The city pool will be tested again this week prior to opening day on Saturday, May 27. Citywide clean-up day is Saturday from 7-11 a.m. at Washler Inc. on Forrest Park Drive in Garrett’s Industrial Park.
The current Community Crossing matching grant project is now underway, starting with crack fill and concrete removal for new Americans with Disabilities Act corners, he added.
So far, the city has received nine 50/50 sidewalk replacement program applications, with two non-participating due to price of the project once quotes have been received from contractor Webb Concrete, according to City Planner Milton Otero. Some projects requiring tree removal have also been confirmed.
Otero and Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle are currently identifying single-family homes throughout the city that have been converted into duplexes, triplexes or apartments without city approval. Otero said he is reaching out to property owners to inform them that such conversions require special exceptions by the Board of Zoning Appeals.
Several years ago, the Board of Works and Common Council discussed creation of an ordinance that would mandate property owners who own duplexes and apartments to be inspected prior to any new tenant occupying a space to ensure that the conversion was done correctly, legally and in compliance with the building code, Otero said.
Also Tuesday, Police Chief Gerald Kline reported 167 calls for service. Police issued 11 traffic warnings, two traffic tickets and one city ordinance call from May 1-11.
During that period, six property damage accidents and three personal injury accidents were reported. Police made six arrests: two each for battery and warrants, one traffic and one miscellaneous arrest. Officers made 57 business checks during the two-week period.
With the recent warmer weather, the number of tall grass and weed violations have escalated, according to a report from Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr. Between May 2-15, 125 code violations were recorded, of which 106 included tall grass and weeds, of which 22 were combined with junk and rubbish. Two properties are currently active in court and six properties have recently been turned over to court. Her report showed 339 notices served so far this year.
Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch reported 96 of the 127 brackets have been installed on light poles for the Hometown Hero banners.
The Garrett Common Council Tuesday night was postponed due to lack of a quorum. Public hearings for tax abatement for Mossberg Industries have been rescheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. in City Hall.
