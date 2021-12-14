Arrested in
Noble County
Steven M. Slone, 33, of the 1000 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 4:18 p.m. Nov. 27 on two warrants.
Shelby M. Finley, 29, of the 800 block of Willow Ridge, Garrett, was arrested at 1:16 a.m. Dec. 3 by Kendallville Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Brandan Harris, 27, of the 6900 block of S.R. 8, Butler, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Nov. 27 by Auburn Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Ivan Saravia, 32, of the 800 block of South Indiana Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 1:55 a.m. Nov. 28 by Auburn Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Kyra Chriswell, 34, of Angola, was arrested at 6:55 a.m. Nov. 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Dale Swonger, 24, of the 1100 block of C.R. 60, Garrett, was arrested at 11:06 a.m. Nov. 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Natalia Vogelsong, 36, of the 600 block of South Indiana Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 2:25 a.m. Nov. 30 by Garrett Police on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies, and a habitual offender enhancement.
Trina Smith, 33, of the 600 block of Williams Street, Angola, was arrested at 11:32 a.m. Nov. 30 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Joe Combs, 44, of the 2400 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, was arrested at 11:55 p.m. Nov. 30 by Butler Police on a warrant.
Steven Moore, 34, of the 6000 block of C.R. 7, Garrett, was arrested at 1:59 p.m. Dec. 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Carl Evanoff, 40, of the 300 block of South High Street, Warsaw, was arrested at 2:07 p.m. Dec. 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Brittny Shoudel, 31, of the 1400 block Superior Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 1 a.m. Dec. 3 by Auburn Police on a warrant.
Ethan Harris, 20, of the 1900 block of Jessie Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:01 a.m. Dec. 5 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Laura Stafford, 55, of Waterloo was arrested at 9:21 a.m. Dec. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Charles Brown, 48, of the 5100 block of C.R. 56, St. Joe, was arrested at 11:12 a.m. Dec. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Tony Jones, 55, of the 1800 block of Wesley Road, Auburn, was arrested at 5:25 p.m. Dec. 6 by Auburn Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor.
Mathew Montgomery, 19, of the 200 block of West 2nd Avenue, Garrett, was arrested at 6:10 p.m. Dec. 8 by Garrett Police on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony and criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
Timothy Jones, 53, of the 300 block of East 1st Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:25 a.m. Dec. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Samuel Walters, 41, of the 200 block of West State Street, Ashley, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Falicitie Browning, 22, of the 200 block of West State Street, Ashley, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. Dec. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Autumn Lee, 25, of Auburn, was arrested 8:45 a.m. Dec. 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Trina Fugate, 46, of the 300 block of West 11th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:54 a.m. Dec. 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
