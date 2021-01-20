GARRETT — Garrett's first baby of 2021 already has a nickname.
Trace Andrew Getts entered the world at 10:59 a.m. Jan. 3 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Parents are Mitch and Melissa Getts. Trace joins a three-year-old brother, Carter.
"We call him 'Squeaky' because he squeaks a lot," Melissa explained. "When he starts to wake up, you'll hear him squeaking, so you know it's about time (for him) to eat." Trace typically sleeps for about four hours at a time, she said.
Trace weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 19 inches tall at birth. He has quickly developed a healthy appetite, his parents said.
Grandparents are Bruce and Lori Getts and Kay Rohrer.
Trace has met all of his grandparents, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, he hasn't been introduced yet to his four aunts.
The First Baby of the Year Contest is sponsored by local businesses and The Garrett Clipper. It has taken place every year since 1935. The contest is open to all expectant mothers in the City of Garrett and Butler and Keyser townships. This year's prize sponsors are Garrett State Bank, Garrett Bowl, Miller's Markets, Garrett Hardware and The Hair Shed.
"He's doing really well," Mitch said of his newborn son.
"Carter loves him," Melissa said. "He loves to help. He gives him hugs and kisses all the time.
"He doesn't really call him Trace. He calls him 'My baby.'"
