Garrett American
Legion Post 178
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. 5th Ave., has announced these upcoming events:
A baked steak dinner will be served from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday.
Sons of the American Legion will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 8.
The Fourth District Sons of the American Legion meeting will take place Wednesday, March 10.
Sons of the American Legion will serve broasted chicken and fish from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 12.
JAM Recreation Center
GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center has announced several activities:
Get Fit Garrett
The spring edition of the Get Fit Garrett wellness transformation program will begin April 12 and last six weeks.
In this program, participants will be encouraged to set fitness goals and receive help achieving them through weekly meetings, daily workout videos that can be completed at home or at the JAM Center, meal planning and tracking resources.
The cost is $65 for members and $100 for non-members. To register, call the JAM Center at 357-1917.
Scuba classes
A scuba class will be offered at 6 p.m. Monday, March 15. This class is for ages 10 and up who are learning more about scuba. The cost is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. The class is limited to six people.
A class for those interested in becoming certified scuba divers will take place on Mondays, beginning March 29, from 6-10 p.m. Cost is $350 for members and $375 for non-members. Prices include use of equipment for the duration of the course. Two spaces are also available for free to first responders.
For more information, contact director of aquatics and wellness Kierra Boylan at kboylan@jamrecreation.org.
Pasta dinner
The JAM Center will host a pasta fundraiser from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24.
Each dinner costs $10 and includes spaghetti with meat sauce, bread stick and a side salad.
Pre-orders are required by March 19, and can be made by calling the JAM Center at 357-1917 or visiting the welcome center at 1200 E. Houston St. in Garrett.
All proceeds go to support the nonprofit mission of the JAM Center.
Lifeguard course
A lifeguard certification class will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 22 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 23.
Upon completion of the course, participants will receive a two-year certification as a lifeguard, as well as CPR, AED and first aid, and a one-year certification in blood-borne pathogens.
St. Martin’s Healthcare
GARRETT — St. Martin’s Healthcare, 1359 S. Randolph St., is open.
St. Martin’s has changed its model of care to permanently include tele-med and audio services, resulting in less disruption for patients.
Limited face-to-face visits are available, with priority for patients with hypertension and diabetes. Face-to-face visits with the clinic’s mental health counselor have also resumed.
All visits will be conducted by appointment only so that ample time is taken between appointments for cleaning and disinfecting. Patients are asked to bring and wear masks for their visits.
The clinic is serving patients daily who have lost their jobs and insurance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The dental clinic is able to provide X-rays and antibiotics for infections.
Heimach Senior Center
AUBURN — The Heimach Senior Center for seniors, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn, has reopened for some activities.
The exercise/billiard room will be open, but users must call 925-3311 to make reservations.
Chair yoga will be offered at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Tai chi will meet at 10 a.m. Thursdays.
SHIP Medicare assistance and foot care will be available by calling for appointments.
Visitors must continue to wear masks to enter, and social distancing guidelines will remain in effect.
For more information or questions, people are asked to call 925-3311.
