GARRETT — Many projects are near completion in Garrett, City Planner Milton Otero reported Tuesday.
API has finalized road paving through the Community Crossing matching grant program, and all city streets are open to parking. M&F Projects has submitted its first invoice for the Judy Morrill Sidewalk Beautification Project. Otero and Street Superintendent Eric Mossberger will do a final walk through to verify work has been completed. The company is on schedule to meet the Nov. 4 deadline, Otero said.
E&B Paving completed the parking lot on Franklin Street last Friday with a total price tag of $96,891, which is $18,053 less than originally estimated, as the stone bed laid down a few years ago was sufficient for the base of the project.
Custer Farms will be in attendance at the board’s Oct. 18 session to discuss plans for fixing the flooding issues on their North Randolph Street property. They are seeking assistance from the city just as the city has helped other areas and residents in the past, Otero said.
An infrastructure bill of sale by Custer Farms for Heritage Estates has been reviewed by the city. Custer Farms requested a change in the document to stating a developer must certify to the city in writing by Jan. 15 of each year the number of new connections. They asked for this date to be either the end of December or March the following year due to harvesting time.
Otero said seven applications have been completed and verified for the city’s 50/50 sidewalk replacement program. Four applications are scheduled and to be completed by mid-month. The city is no longer taking applications and remaining funds will be used for trees.
NIPSCO is currently retiring gas lines from the alley of the fire-damaged building in the 100 block of South Randolph Street. Knott Excavating will not be able to take down the building for at least 3-4 weeks, but will have a team in place to start cleaning out the interior as soon as possible.
Police Chief Gerald Kline reported officers received 157 calls for service between Sept. 19 and Oct. 22. During that time, officers responded to six city ordinance calls, issued seven traffic tickets and 38 traffic warnings. Seven property damage accidents were reported during the period. There were 10 arrests, including three warrants, one each for alcohol, traffic, paraphernalia and four miscellaneous violations. His report also showed 30 business checks were made.
Two candidates will be interviewed later this week to fill openings in the police department and another will be attending the police academy in January, Kline said. He is still awaiting the delivery of a Ford vehicle on order for this year.
Kline presented quotes for two Dodge Ram pick-up trucks for the department in 2023. Orders for next year need to be made by the end of the month. Many departments have been using to trucks due to their versatility. Vehicles now used by the chief and captain can go back to the fleet, he added.
Kline estimated a total cost of $100,897 for both trucks with trade of three other vehicles, including a 2012 Dodge Charger, 2013 Ford Explorer and a Dodge Stratus., including equipment and detailing. The cost would include re-striping of existing vehicles for a uniform look.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported a total of 45 code violations between Sept. 20 and Oct. 3, with most for tall grass, weeds and rubbish. Her report showed 63 abates complied, 39 abates sent to City Hall for billing, 19 certified letters sent, and 22 abates sent to City Hall for repeat offenses. So far this year, 1,163 abate notices have been served, Smurr said.
The board approved the purchase of a vac trailer for the electric department currently in stock at Vermeer Midwest of Fort Wayne at a cost of $106,000, the lowest quote of three presented at an earlier session. Approval was also given to contact AEP for an impact study that is now offered at no cost.
A city-wide fall clean-up is planned for Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Washler Inc. transfer station at 1686 Forrest Park Drive from 7-11:30 a.m.
