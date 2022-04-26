GARRETT — The softball doubleheader between DeKalb and Garrett had two very different games Saturday.
The Barons found a way to win both. They rode the pitching of Lillie Cserep, who consistently got the key outs, in a 4-2 complete-game win.
DeKalb took advantage of some worn out Garrett pitching in the second game, in which both teams batted around in two different innings. The Barons had two seven-run innings and won by the football score of 21-14.
The second game saw some solid hitting and the wind playing havoc with pop flies, turning many of them into hits in the seesaw affair.
Garrett wiped out an early 4-0 DeKalb lead to go up 6-4. The Barons roared ahead 12-6 only to have the Railroaders get within 12-10.
The Barons’ second seven-run inning finally provided some separation, even though Garrett stubbornly put four runs up after two were out in the bottom of the seventh.
“It was tough today. We struggled,” Garrett coach Julie DePew said. “Pitching arms were tired. We threw some meatballs that they hit, and they did the same for us. We made some errors that bit us. A lack of experience hurt us today at a couple of key points.
“We had some bright spots. I was happy to see in the bottom of the seventh the kids were still hitting and still fighting. It’s good to see some guts from the kids, digging in and trying to battle back.”
Paige Storck was 4-for-5 with two RBIs for DeKalb in the second game, while Elizabeth Martin had two doubles in a seven-run fourth, the second one with the bases full to drive in three runs. Martin finished 3-for-5 with four RBIs.
Ashley Cox and Rylee Moore also had three hits each for the Barons. Brenna Spangler had two hits and drove in three runs.
Halle Hathaway began Garrett’s comeback by slamming a two-run homer to left field in the second. She finished with two hits and three RBIs. Jessalyn Smith was 3-for-3 with an RBI and Emma LaPato had three hits and drove in two runs. Mackenzie Smith also had two hits for the Big Train.
Katie Waters put DeKalb ahead for good in the opener, smashing a two-run homer to straightaway center in the third. The Barons then parlayed three walks, an error and a wild pitch into two more runs in the fifth.
Spangler was 4-for-4 for DeKalb in the first game.
Garrett scored a run on an error in the third, but lost out on a potential bases-loaded situation when it had two runners at second, and one was thrown out trying to get back to first.
Mackenzie Smith scored after a leadoff double in the seventh, and the Railroaders had the tying run at the plate, but Cserep induced a fly out and a strikeout to end it.
