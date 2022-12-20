Mayor, staff give season’s greetings
To the editor:
Season’s Greetings everyone!
We are quickly approaching Christmas Day and the end of 2022.
Christmastime and the holidays in general are a time for family.
So, if you have family close by or a group of close friends that are like family to you, I hope that you can spend plenty of time with them and enjoy the Holiday season to its fullest.
Merry Christmas and Happy New year to you all!
From Mayor Todd Fiandt and the entire staff at the City of Garrett
