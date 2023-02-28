GARRETT — J.E. Ober Elementary School students displayed their experiments during the school’s annual science fair in the school gym.
Participation was on a voluntary basis. Experiments were entered in grades 1-5 for judges to examine earlier in the day.
Prizes were announced for each grade division and for specialty categories sponsored by local businesses and organizations. Tammy Smith coordinated the science fair this year.
Grade level winners
First Grade
1. Owen Moody, “Clorox Worth the Wipe?”
2. Hunter Muzzillo, “What Peanut Butter and Jelly Tastes Best?”
Second Grade
1. (tie) Courtney Ashenfelter, “Ready, Set, Let’s Bubble,” and Addelyn Newman, “The Heart in Your Body.”
2. Hunter Dick, “Which Paper Airplane Will Fly the Furthest?”
3. Finley Ponko, “Rainbow in a Jar.”
4. Bennett Guiser, “Amazing Maze!”
Third Grade
1. Leena Freeze, “Watering?...Houseplants.”
2. Hadley Parker, “Yummy Gummy.”
3. Teaghan Hall, “How Does a Volcano Erupt?”
4. Solena Harmon, “Penny Washer.”
5. Iris Swank, “A Dissolving Rainbow.”
Fourth Grade
1. Caden Crabill, “Weights for the Win!”
2. (tie) Magnolia Harmon, “Evaporation,” and Kyler Zuehsow and Brenson Weller, “Futsal Ball Engineering.”
3. Delainey Murphy and Isabella Bess, “Gummy Bear Osmosis.”
4. MacKenzie Freeze and Kloey Clifford, “What Liquid?”
Fifth Grade
1. Fisher Ponko, “Bouncing Balls.”
2. Marshall White, “Floating Leaf Disks.”
3. Layla Ahdel and Ember Shoutz, “Sugar Science.”
4. Rian Gilbert and Izyk Gilbert, “Elephant Toothpaste.”
5. Ariana Smith and Haleigh Blanton, “Enamel vs. Drinks.”
Specialty Awards
Tri Kappa Sorority, Psi Iota Xi Sorority, Bill Yoder Ford and Ben Davis Chevrolet-Ford also participated in the judging for specialty awards.
Tri Kappa Originality Awards
1. Hunter Dick, “Which Airplane Will Fly the Furthest?”
2. Ashlynn Hartman, “Do White or Colored Candles Burn Faster?”
3. Rosalie Alferez, “Salt vs. Ice!”
Psi Iota Xi Sorority Arts Award
1. Vayda Whaley, “Sweet Science That Rocks.”
2. Emelyia Knipper, “Taste the Rainbow.”
3. Magnolia Harmon, “Evaporation.”
Ben Davis Award for Environmental/Engineering Sciences
1. Caden Crabill, “Weights for the Win!”
2. Bennett Guiser, “Amazing Maze!”
3. Eva Freeze, “Parachutes.”
Bill Yoder Ford Mental Health Awards
1. Addelyn Newman, “The Heart in Your Body.”
2. Isaiah Camp, “Sugar Rush.”
3. Leena Freeze, “Watering? … Houseplants.”
The annual Northeastern Indiana Regional Science Fair will be held at Trine University in Angola. All first- and second-place winners in grades 1-5 qualify for regional competition.
