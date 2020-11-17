Arrested in
Noble County
Cody W. Nelson, 29, of the 00 block of East Edgewater Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 11:14 a.m. Nov. 9 by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information was provided.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Tammy Lovely, 48, of the 6000 block of North 250 East, Wheatfield, was arrested at 12:53 p.m. Nov. 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to serve a sentence for theft, a Level 6 felony.
Brandon Bentley, 34, of the 7700 block of North C.R. 100E, Wawaka, was arrested at 3:18 a.m. Nov. 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 4 felony; carrying a handgun without a license, a Level 5 felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Mathew McClain, 35, of the 3300 block of C.R. 427, Waterloo, was arrested at 10 p.m. Nov. 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Joseph Luzell, 38, of the 2100 block of Spring Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was arrested at 4:28 p.m. Nov. 6 by Auburn Police on a charge of check deception, a Level 6 felony.
Samuel Goble, 42, of the 100 block of North Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested at 6:38 p.m. Nov. 6 by Garrett Police on a warrant charging him with fraud, a Level 6 felony.
Todd Wulff, 47, of the 3200 block of East Bellefontaine, Hamilton, was arrested at 8:33 p.m. Nov. 6 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Ramon Cook, 47, of the 1600 block of Eastknoll, Grand Blanc, Michigan, was arrested at 8:53 a.m. Nov. 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor.
Bradley Spenn, 34, of the 1700 block of C.R. 66, Auburn, was arrested at 12:50 a.m. Nov. 8 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A or Class C misdemeanor.
Nicolas Stotelmyer, 21, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 12:56 p.m. Nov. 8 by Garrett Police on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a court hearing on a charge of four counts of theft of a firearm, a Level 6 felony.
Jordan Nicholas, 31, of the 2200 block of C.R. 19, Corunna, was arrested at 6:10 p.m. Nov. 8 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a warrant for a nationwide Department of Correction hold.
Driver injured in
car-deer crash
AUBURN — A passenger suffered an injury when a car collided with a deer at 12:17 a.m. Nov. 12, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Frederico Garcia Acuautia, 48, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, complained of pain in his right ankle and leg. He was taken to Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn for evaluation.
Acuautia was riding in a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Candido Linares, 35, also of Kalamazoo. Linares was not injured.
Linares told police he was traveling north on Interstate 69 near mile-marker 323, five miles south of Auburn, when he saw a deer in the middle of the roadway. He did not have time to slow or stop and struck the deer with the front end of his car.
The car sustained extensive front-end damage and its air bags deployed. It stopped off the east side of the roadway on the berm. Police rated it a total loss.
County police were assisted by the Auburn Fire Department and Parkview EMS.
