Tamara “Tami” Best, 48.
GKB School Board At-Large.
Education — Cedarville University — BS in Social Work, Temple University — MSW in Social Work Administration.
Following graduation, I worked as a family preservation counselor in Camden, New Jersey, counseling families at risk of losing their children. After moving to Indiana, I worked for Parkview Hospital until I made the choice to stay home with my babies. During my years as a stay-at-home mom I did design work for friends and family which led me to start my own design and event planning business, Best Yet Design.
Volunteer/community leadership: I served in local church ministry for 20 years, alongside my husband, focusing on youth and women’s ministry. Twenty-two years ago, I started MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) in DeKalb County. which is still meeting to date. I currently serve at County Line Garrett. I have been on the GKB school board for the past six years and have served on a variety of community organizations. Presently I am appointed to the Parks and Recreation Authority as well as the Redevelopment Commission.
Why are you running for school board?
We made the choice to transfer our kids from a local private school to the Garrett Community School District seven years ago. Coming from a ministry background, I was aware of the consumer vs. contributor mindset that can exist in any organization. My desire to choose to be a net contributor led me to the GKB school board.
Being a part of the school board provides the opportunity to contribute my time and talent to serve students and families of the Garrett community as well as support and encourage the administrators and teachers who have a big impact on the lives of kids.
What makes you the better/best candidate for the position?
While it is up to the voters to decide the better/best candidate for the school board, my commitment to always do what is best for our kids, attention to detail, positive and supportive attitude, willingness to work hard, collaborative leadership style and lack of a personal agenda have proven to be valuable assets over the last six years.
Spouse/Children: I have been married to Brian Best for 27 years this December. Brian works all across DeKalb County advocating for people and projects that are building better community. We have four beautiful daughters who we think are pretty fantastic humans and are our greatest achievement in life: Audra (21), a 2019 GKB graduate, is a junior at North Greenville University, Sadie (19), a 2021 GKB graduate, is a sophomore at Liberty University, Chloe (18), a 2022 GKB graduate, is a freshman at Cedarville University, and Carlinn (17), is a junior at Garrett High School.
Hobbies: Spending time with my family is my all time favorite activity. Beyond that, I love throwing pottery, individual and family photography, activities that allow me to be creative, and organizing anything brings me great joy!
Goals, if elected?
Lead by making decisions with one goal in mind: “Is this what is best for our kids?” Support and encourage administrators, teachers and staff in the mission to provide excellence in education and strength in character. To use my time, talent and resources to support, encourage and lead GKB to graduate responsible, productive citizens.
What is the main challenge facing your school district in the coming year(s)?
In my opinion, the breakdown of the family unit will continue to create challenges that have an impact on the classroom. The roles of teachers continue to expand beyond education as kids come to school with burdens far too heavy for a child to be carrying.
What can be done at the local level to retain and attract a talented teaching staff?
Rigorously support a positive school culture of trust and respect while maintaining the value of doing what is best for students. A school board that chooses to do what is best for kids is a place teachers will want to be, empowering them to do what they were called to do which is to positively impact kids lives.
What can be done at the local level to cure the issue of a lack of substitute teachers?
Doing what is best for kids means making sacrifices to be involved. I would love to see community leaders choose to get involved in our schools in many ways, including substitute teaching. The kids coming through our school systems are the next generation of leaders and this is an awesome opportunity to impact the next generation.
Do you feel our schools are doing enough to address school safety in today’s climate? If not, what more can be done? How should area schools address bullying issues within its walls and online?
I believe these two questions could be combined into one. Being concerned about our students’ safety, not just physically, but mentally, emotionally, socially, and morally is a constant consideration and ongoing discussion because it is what is best for kids. GKB works hard to provide a safe learning environment that meets the educational needs of each student and those in leadership are constantly evaluating what could be different/changed/better/implemented to ensure safety of each student.
I firmly believe that what more could be done starts at home. Parenting intentionally, being aware of what is going on with your kids, being involved in their lives and the lives of their friends, monitoring and setting technological boundaries, having the hard conversations. The first line of defense for schools are families and trusted adults investing in kids. Kids are watching. If adults have not figured out how not to bully others on social media or in daily life, how do we expect our kids to have learned that? We can provide 100 great programs, but we as a school aren’t going to be able to stop what is modeled at home. If we want safe and bully free schools, we need safe and bully free homes and communities.
Additional comments?
My favorite online presence as a parent and school board member is a school resource officer by the name of Officer Gomez. If you are raising a school age child, I’d encourage you to follow him on social media. He is an unashamed truth teller and provides a wealth of information for parents on all things technological. He will give you information that allows you to remain informed in an area that many of us feel under equipped to monitor at the level needed to keep our children safe.
