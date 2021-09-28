Kathy Baker
GARRETT — Kathy (Goble) Baker, 70, of Garrett, died Sept. 21, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Mary Jane Clemons
GARRETT — Mary Jane Clemons, of Garrett, died Sept. 19, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Esther Hollis
GARRETT — Esther C. Hollis, 91, of Garrett, died Sept. 22, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Christopher Karn
CORUNNA — Christopher Karn, 61, of Corunna, died Sept. 17, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Rosemary Harpel
LAOTTO — Rosemary H. Harpel, 87, of LaOtto, died Sept. 23, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Christopher Bolinger
AUBURN — Christopher M. Bolinger, 58, of Auburn, died Sept. 23, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Janice Reed
AUBURN — Janice M. Reed, 75, of Auburn, died Sept. 17, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Fern Wilcoxson
AUBURN — Fern L. Wilcoxson, 81, of Auburn, died Sept. 17, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Thomas Duke Jr.
WATERLOO — Thomas H. “Tom” Duke Jr., 51, of Waterloo, died Sept. 21, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Duaine Karnes II
LADY LAKE, Fla. — Duaine H. “Dewey” Karnes II, 76, of Lady Lake, Florida, and formerly of Hamilton, died Sept. 20, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Lloyd Easterday
LEO — Lloyd L. Easterday, 86, of Leo, died Sept. 21, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
Wanda Hunt
KENDALLVILLE — Wanda Lynn Hunt, 60, of Kendallville, died Sept. 18, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Alice Marks
KENDALLVILLE — Alice Marks, 94, of Kendallville, died Sept. 17, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Joanne Sibert
KENDALLVILLE — Joanne E. Sibert, 91, of Kendallville, died Sept. 22, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
