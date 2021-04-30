GARRETT — Bella Hug, a senior at Garrett High School, has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Kiwanis Indiana Foundation to attend an Indiana college or university of her choice.
The Kiwanis Club of Auburn and the Kiwanis Indiana Foundation made the scholarship announcement.
Hug is one of 120 applicants in Indiana who applied for 24 scholarships of $1,000 each awarded by the foundation each year to deserving high school seniors.
Hug is the daughter of Dave and Terri Hug of Garrett. She has been active in Key Club at school and was a three-sport athlete in all four years of high school, along with other clubs, volunteering and working at a job.
The Kiwanis Indiana Foundation is funded by donations from Kiwanis Club members and other sources. It also funds worthwhile service projects in the form of grants to local clubs.
The Auburn Kiwanis Club is part of an international service organization of men and women. Its projects include Riley Hospital for Children, Special Olympics and Boomerang Backpacks. The club meets Mondays at 6:15 p.m. at the Auburn Moose lodge. Visitors are welcome any time.
