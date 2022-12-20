FORT WAYNE — Winter and colder temperatures are already here, with the possibility of it getting even colder across our area compared to last year.
This could result in higher heating bills, meaning that now is the time for our customers to prepare their home or business.
“Winter always brings the need to run the heat more often, but it can also lead to more use of other appliances that spike energy use. This ultimately has an impact on customers’ monthly energy bills and we want to help,” said Katie Davis, vice president external affairs and customer experience at I&M. “Indiana Michigan Power has dozens of energy savings ideas, rebate programs and payment assistance programs to help customers have a safe and warm winter.”
Winter Energy Saving Tips
I&M has provided 10 tips to stay safe and warm this winter.
1. Install a WiFi smart thermostat. If customers set their thermostat a little lower during winter months, it can reduce heating costs about 3% for each degree of adjustment. Changing the temperature from 72°F to 68°F could lower an energy bill by up to 10%.
2. In the winter, keep curtains and blinds closed at night to keep cold air out. Open them during the day to let the sun warm the room.
3. If a home has electric baseboard heating, keep furniture and draperies away from the heaters and leave at least a three-inch clearance under the heating unit. This is not only safer, but more efficient for the heating.
4. If a customer will be going on vacation, lowering the thermostat to 55°F can save energy while preventing water pipes from freezing.
5. Setting a thermostat to “auto” means the blower fan will not operate continuously. A 1/2 HP blower fan consumes 3,850 kWh annually if run around the clock. It may only need to run a third or less if set on “auto.”
6. Have the heating system for a home or building inspected regularly. A $50-$100 annual tune-up can help reduce heating costs by up to 5%.
7. Change or clean furnace filters once a month. Dust and dirt can quickly clog vital parts, making a furnace run harder and eventually break down.
8. Install more attic insulation. Upgrading from three inches to 12 inches, and doing proper attic sealing, can cut heating and cooling costs up to 20%.
9. Install exterior or interior storm windows; storm windows can reduce heat loss through the windows by 25% to 50%, particularly if there are single pane windows.
10. Avoid using space heaters, including electric, kerosene or propane models. Not only are they expensive to operate, but they’re also dangerous.
For more winter tips and ideas, visit electricideas.com. There are more than 100 tips and ideas for customers to save energy and possibly money.
Saving Energy at Home
Basics like good insulation and fewer air leaks can make a big difference when it comes to energy bills. Upgrading attic insulation from three inches to twelve can cut heating costs by 20% and cooling costs by 10%.
Income-qualified customers (those who make no more than 200% of the federal poverty level) can schedule an in-home home energy checkup or call 833-566-0583. Over 444,000 kWh of energy was saved by customers who had a home energy checkup in 2021.
If the home qualifies, I&M can assist in scheduling recommended weatherization improvements with a qualified contractor and may be able to provide up to $3,000 in improvements. For a family of four, the yearly qualification income level for our income qualified program is $55,500. Customers can also receive an energy-savings Kit valued at up to $50. Visit ElectricIdeas.com/IQW to learn more and make an appointment.
Local and Federal Assistance
I&M works with local and federal organizations to help communities. Together, these partnerships have assisted many of our customers with paying their utility bills.
Anyone can call 211 for local assistance programs. Customers can also visit MI211.org if you are a Michigan customer and IN211.org if you are an Indiana customer. These websites can provide a variety of information about utility, housing, health care, and many other types of assistance.
Customers can also find a listing of local and federal assistance agencies on ElectricIdeas.com/Home.
Flexible Payment Options
Sometimes, all someone needs is a few extra days, and then they can pay their bill in full. I&M’s payment extension may be the right option to help. Need to spread out payments over a few months? An extended payment arrangement helps a customer do just that. The important part is that you reach out before the bill is due.
