FORT WAYNE — Garrett will send two wrestlers to this week’s state championship round.
The state meet will be held Friday and Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Freshman Chase Leech (152 pounds) and sophomore Hayden Brady (113) will represent the Railroader wrestling program following top four finishes at Saturday’s New Haven Semi-State meet at the Allen County Memorial Coliseum.
Brady placed third at 113 pounds to earn his second straight trip to the state finals. Leech placed fourth at 152 pounds for his first trip.
Brady (27-3) pinned South Adams’ Colton Bollenbacher by pinfall at 1 minute, 4 seconds in his first match of the day.
In the next round, known as the “ticket round” because victory assures the winner of a trip to the state finals, Brady scored a 2-0 win over Rochester’s Ethan Holloway.
In the semi-finals, Brady lost to unbeaten and eventual champion Isaac Ruble (25-0) of Bellmont by a 15-3 major decision.
In the consolation round, Brady was a 4-0 winner over Northridge’s Beau Brabender (25-9).
Leech (20-10) began his day with an 8-6 win over Concord senior Brenden Stockman (29-3).
Leech punched his state ticket with a 9-5 decision over Rochester’s Wade Shafer.
In the semi-finals, Carroll’s Evan Ulrick (32-1) pinned Leech in 2:40. Leech was pinned at 2:27 by Adams Central’s Alex Currie (39-3).
“Hayden Brady got through to state, that’s pretty cool,” Garrett coach Nick Kraus said. “We’ve got things to work on and clean up, but he wrestled tough today. Then to get a freshman at 152 — that’s a freshman at 152 — that’s an awesome, huge deal. Chase Leech did phenomenal.”
The season came to an end for several Garrett wrestlers however.
Sophomore Wayne Wells (26-8) won his first match at 145 pounds, defeating Jimtown’s Conner Wells by a 3-0 score. Wells was pinned in 1:18 by Cowan’s Toby Abbott in the ticket round.
Senior Colton Weimer (30-3) advanced by forfeit in his first match at 106 pounds. In the ticket round, Weimer was defeated 4-2 in overtime by East Noble’s Keegan Malott.
Senior Keegan McComb (23-8) was defeated 7-5 by South Adams’ Silas Loshe in his first match of the day at 120 pounds.
At 126 pounds, senior Kane McCormack (22-6) lost a 6-2 to Fremont’s Zak Pica.
Junior Brayden Baker (23-6) lost 7-5 in overtime to Jay County’s Cameron Clark in his first match at 132 pounds.
Sophomore Jadyn Gilbert (19-5) was edged 13-12 by Manchester’s Elijah Burlingame in the first match at 138 pounds.
Senior Kolin Cope (16-8) was pinned in 1:58 by semi-state runner-up Logan Farnell of Maconaquah in his first match at 160 pounds.
In addition to East Noble’s Malott, several area wrestlers advanced to the state finals.
East Noble’s Aidan Sprague captured the 120-pound match, beating Jay County’s Tony Wood by an 8-6 score.
Sprague will be joined by teammate Jacob Gruden, who was runner-up at 170 pounds.
Angola will be represented by Brandon Villafuerte, who placed third at 285 pounds, and by Coy Brames finished fourth at 220.
Brames took care of Rochester’s Brady Beck in the ticket round before losing to eventual champion Ian Clifford of Columbia City.
Villafuerte pinned New Haven’s Jon Louden in the ticket round, then was pinned by previously unbeaten Braydon Erb of Western in the semifinals. He bounced back to pin Jacob Sommer of Elkhart for third place.
Fremont’s R.J. Dilbone was the runner-up at 220 and Prairie Heights will be represented at state by Sam Levitz, fourth at 145.
DeKalb’s Carter Miller had pinned Clifford at 220 in the finals of the Northeast 8 Conference meet, but was struggling with back problems Saturday and lost their ticket round rematch. Clifford then won 5-2 over Angola’s Brames in the semi-finals.
All three of the Barons’ entries lost in the ticket round. A late reversal by Cameron Clark of Jay County put regional champ Braxton Miller on the wrong end of 4-3 decision at 132. Braylon Meyer lost at 106.
