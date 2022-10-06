GARRETT — Garrett’s Common Council Tuesday introduced and passed on first readings its 2023 budget, as well as salaries for police officers, firefighters, utility workers and elected officials.
Garrett’s utility consultant Greg Guerrettaz of Financial Solutions Inc. attended Tuesday’s meeting virtually.
He noted advertised budget numbers were set high so any cuts would still provide necessary funding during a public hearing.
The proposed 2023 budget is $5.7 million, with an adopted tax levy of $2.86 million and a tax rate of $1.539 per $100 of assessed value.
The proposed budget includes $2.9 million in anticipated general fund expenditures, $1.37 million in motor vehicle highway and $487,778 in the special fire protection territory general fund.
Keyser Township Trustee Michael Lilly challenged an increase made to the advertised 2023 Garrett-Keyser Township Fire Territory budget without notifying them of the change that could impact funding for next year in its effort to purchase new equipment for the department. A special meeting is planned later this week to review the situation with Lilly, Guerrettaz and Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle.
The budget requires second and third readings before it is sent to the Department of Local Government Finance for review.
While the proposed wage and salary proposals are not in step with inflation, the rates offer a balance between the employees’ need and the actual budget, Guerrettaz said.
Except for council members, whose salaries are unchanged from 2022 by their choice, most salaries would increase by 4%, Conkle said.
The mayor and clerk-treasurer — which are full-time positions — will each be paid $66,438 under the proposed to ordinance. The five council members will each be paid $4,030 per year.
Wages for police officers would increase by 6% and administrative staff and fire department personnel would see a 4% increase. The proposed rates showed an increase of $737 per quarter for the fire chief and $436 per quarter for the assistant chief.
Also Tuesday, Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser presented third quarter stats for his department that show 104 medical assist calls, 27 canceled calls en route, seven motor vehicle accidents with injuries, three power lines down, five cover/standby assignments, three good intent calls, two carbon monoxide incidents, two each excessive heat no ignition, authorized burning and unintentional alarm activation calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.