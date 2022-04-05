Today, April 5

Mozzarella sticks, lettuce salad, bread stick, milk variety.

Wednesday

Biscuits and gravy, potato rounds, fruit, yogurt, milk variety.

Thursday

Barbecue pork nachos, cole slaw, fruit, cookie, milk variety.

Friday

Cheese pizza, peas and carrots, fruit, Chex mix, milk variety.

Monday, April 11

Chicken patty, oven potato, fruit, milk variety.

Tuesday, April 12

Submarine sandwich, hot mixed vegetables, fruit, chips, milk variety.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.