Today, April 5
Mozzarella sticks, lettuce salad, bread stick, milk variety.
Wednesday
Biscuits and gravy, potato rounds, fruit, yogurt, milk variety.
Thursday
Barbecue pork nachos, cole slaw, fruit, cookie, milk variety.
Friday
Cheese pizza, peas and carrots, fruit, Chex mix, milk variety.
Monday, April 11
Chicken patty, oven potato, fruit, milk variety.
Tuesday, April 12
Submarine sandwich, hot mixed vegetables, fruit, chips, milk variety.
