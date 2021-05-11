Phyllis Balzer
KENDALLVILLE — Phyllis Jean Balzer, 91, of Kendallville and born in Garrett, died April 30, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangments.
Bonnie Crabill
FORT WAYNE — Bonnie Carol Crabill, 86, of Fort Wayne, born in St. Joe and a Garrett High School graduate, died May 4, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Stanley Ward
LAOTTO — Stanley R. Ward, 63, of LaOtto, died May 2, 2021.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, is handling arrangements.
David Cool
AUBURN — David L. Cool, 77, of Auburn, died May 1, 2021.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home handled arrangements.
William Jones
AUBURN — William C. “Brazier Bill” Jones, 84, of Auburn, died Jan. 14, 2021.
He owned and operated the Dairy Queen in Garrett.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Carl Schafer Jr.
AUBURN — Carl F. Schafer Jr., 82, of Auburn, died April 30, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Janet Frakes
BUTLER — Janet Dorene Frakes, 91, of Butler, died May 4, 2021.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Lenora Sattison
BUTLER — Lenora Ruth Sattison, 72, of Butler, died May 2, 2021.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Janet Walker
WATERLOO — Janet Walker, 90, of Waterloo, died April 27, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
William Davis
AVILLA — William Michael Davis, 60, of Avilla, died May 3, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Steven Stickler
KENDALLVILLE — Steven F. Stickler, 77, of Kendallville, died May 2, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
