GARRETT — The Garrett Board of Works Tuesday gave the police department approval to purchase two new 2020 Ford Explorers from Bill Yoder Ford.
One of the Explorers will replace a similar vehicle that was totally destroyed in an accident earlier this year. The second will replace a new Dodge Charger that was ordered, then canceled by the factory due to a shortage of transmissions.
The total cost for the two vehicles is $76,059, including equipment and installation, striping, decal installation and license fees. An expected insurance settlement from the damaged vehicle will bring down the cost of the vehicles.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported officers responded to 142 calls between April 20 and May 4. They include seven traffic tickets, nine business checks, five property-damage accidents and one personal-injury accident. His report showed 10 arrests, with three each for traffic and drugs, and two arrests each for battery and miscellaneous.
McPherson was given permission to hire from his reserve unit to fill a vacancy left by the departure of Kyle Woods, who is joining the Auburn Police Department. Officer Alicia Castro has returned to work and has completed refresher training. She completed an 11-month deployment in Iraq and Kuwait as a member of the U.S. Army National Guard.
McPherson also reported all officers qualified using new 9 mm weapons, a change from the former .40 caliber models.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser reported 108 total incidents in the first quarter of 2020, including 57 calls for medical assistance, nine call backs, 11 mutual aid calls, five motor vehicle accidents with injuries, four gas leaks, three building fires and two passenger vehicle fires.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 30 code violations from March 3 through May 4. Twelve citations were issued for combinations of rubbish, tall grass, weeds, vermin and vehicle violations. Two were issued for barking dogs. The report showed 30 certified letters sent, three other contacts, 37 code violations for which people complied and two abatements sent to City Hall for noncompliance.
City Planner Milton Otero reported the city is back in business with zoning compliance permits. Anyone in need of a permit should phone his office at 357-4154 and leave a message.
Otero said he is waiting for API to schedule a preconstruction meeting and present a performance schedule for upcoming roadwork projects from last year’s $314,201 Community Crossings grant. The work due to start soon, he said, with a final completion date of Aug. 15.
The city has advertised for bids for this year’s Community Crossings grant projects. Bids are slated to be opened June 2, with project awards at the June 16 meeting of the Board of Works.
Otero also stressed the importance for residents to complete the 2020 Census they received in the mail, noting Garrett has reached nearly 68% self-response so far, ranking 70th out of 566 Indiana cities and towns and above the state average response of 61.3%.
With workers back on the job this week, Street Department Superintendent Eric Mossberger said brush collection will get back on schedule.
City Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch noted complaints on social media regarding increased utility costs, even though the city removed tracker fees starting last month. VanDerbosch said the charges are higher due to increased utility usage, with people staying at home during the day due to the COVID-19 guidelines.
The board approved an agreement with Auburn Essential Services to lease an 800-square-foot site in a fenced-in area of the old east substation to erect or install a prefabricated building to boost its broadband service. The agreement provides a charge of $1 monthly rental fee and an automatic renewal after one year.
Water Utility Superintendent Pat Kleeman reported hydrant flushing will continue all week. After televising all storm sewers in the Whispering Willows Addition, Kleeman said workers found three more spots needing repair. Knott Excavating will come in next week, weather permitting, to do the work, prior to relining the sewers.
Mayor Todd Fiandt reported softball practice will begin on June 14 and play will start in the month of July, with Garrett youth only.
Councilman Tom Kleeman expressed displeasure with the receptacles at the 24-hour recycling site on East Quincy Street, noting overflowing bins, trash blowing around the area, as well as trash left in front of homes all over town. A city-wide spring cleanup originally scheduled for this week has been postponed until fall.
The bins are owned by the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District. Workers dump them twice a week and clean up the area once a week, according to city officials. Two more bins have been brought in to handle the extra amount of recycling, possibly due to people cleaning their homes during the COVID-19 shutdown.
Otero said the 50/50 sidewalk replacement program is seeking contractor quotes. Applications for the program will be made on a first-come, first-served basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.