Goodnight, Garrett
event was a success
To the editor:
The Garrett Public Library would like to thank the community for celebrating family literacy and love of the library with use at Goodnight, Garrett on Saturday, March 7.
After the votes were tallied by those who voted during our celebration, it was decided that Lexi COULD be a Librarian. Stop by and see him at the Youth Circulation desk.
Holly and Nick did an amazing job with their story times. Alex, Maya and Sarah decorated many a face with their face painting skills. Tri Kappa did a super job helping our friends make take home lemurs that could cling to a pencil. Mayor Todd and the Garrett Royalty made sure everyone had enough cookies and hot chocolate. A special thank you to Psi Iota Xi for the delicious cookies and cocoa.
Driving and learning about Mr. Dan’s trains was a hit as usual as was a snuggle with Scout, the Paws to Read dog (and his good friend Deana). Our friends went home with prizes from our Wake the Sleeping Lemur game and the Throw the Ring on the Lemur Tail game.
Big thanks to our junior volunteers for helping the kids with these games. Miss Suzy made sure that both Lexi and the attendees learned about the library and went home with a free book. Thanks so much to McDonald’s, the Komets and Holly Niner for furnishing us with great prizes!
Finally, a huge thank you to our Friends of the Library group. They do so much to help and support us all year long (and have a Book Sale coming up April 3-4). Thanks from the bottom of my heart to the community and volunteers for making this year’s Goodnight, Garrett such a success!
Miss Kristan, Youth Services Manager
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.