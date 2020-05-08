GARRETT — The annual Garrett Heritage Days Festival, scheduled for the Fourth of July, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus and associated state guidelines.
With the great number of people who attend the event in mind, the Garrett Heritage Days committee decided cancellation is in the best interest to preserve the health and safety of the community.
“Our committee will revisit this in January 2021 to hopefully move forward to have the event in 2021. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this might cause,” the committee announced in a news release.
