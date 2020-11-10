GARRETT — The Garrett Public Library will host the Indiana Historical Society’s traveling exhibit, “From Pencils to Pixels: Hoosier Cartoons and Comics,” through Dec. 19.
The exhibit includes many creations of Hoosier cartoonists. The exhibit is located on the upstairs level of the library at 107 W. Houston St.
From Pencils to Pixels explores the adventures of comic strip characters such as fat-cat Garfield, Brown County savant Abe Martin, and “Chic” Jackson’s “Roger Bean,” which featured the lives of a typical Hoosier family.
Drawn from the collections of IHS, the Indiana State Library and other institutions throughout the state, the exhibit also examines the life and work of the Indiana artists who have entertained and informed millions of newspaper readers (with syndication) across the country.
Visitors will learn about “the dean of America’s editorial cartoonists,” Evansville’s Karl Kae Knecht; “the first black political cartoonist,” Henry Jackson Lewis, who worked for the Indianapolis Freeman; Richmond’s Gaar Williams, who earned a designation as the “James Whitcomb Riley of the pencil”; and Muncie’s Jim Davis, responsible for bringing Garfield to life.
Historical societies, museums, libraries, schools and other nonprofit organizations in Indiana can book From Pencils to Pixels and other traveling exhibits through IHS’s Local History Services department. Exhibits may be borrowed for approximately four to five weeks at a time. To book an exhibit, contact Karen DePauw at localhistoryservices@indianahistory.org or (317) 233-3110. For more information about the traveling exhibit program, visit indianahistory.org.
Since 1830, the Indiana Historical Society has been Indiana’s storyteller, connecting people to the past by collecting, preserving and sharing the state’s history.
A private, nonprofit membership organization, the IHS maintains the nation’s premier research library and archives on the history of Indiana and the Old Northwest and presents a unique set of visitor experiences called the Indiana Experience.
The IHS also provides support and assistance to local museums and historical groups; publishes books and periodicals; sponsors teacher workshops; produces and hosts art exhibitions, museum theater and outside performance groups; and provides youth, adult and family programs. IHS is a Smithsonian affiliate and a member of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience.
From Pencils to Pictures is made possible by Kroger. For more information about the exhibit, call the library at 357-5485 or visit its website, garrettpl.org.
