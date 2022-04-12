Garrett VFW Post 1892
GARRETT — Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Garrett Fraternal
Order of Eagles 1357
GARRETT — The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1357 auxiliary, 220 S. Randolph St., will meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Garrett American
Legion Post 178
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., has announced these upcoming events:
The district auxiliary meeting will take place Wednesday at Berne Post 468.
The district SAL meeting will take place Wednesday at Rome City Post 381.
Dick’s baby back ribs will be served Friday. The Little Rock Express will provide musical entertainment.
The executive board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.
The general meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20. This will be the third nomination and election of officers.
An all-you-can-eat fish fry will be served from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 22. Kessler’s Kountry will provide musical entertainment.
