GARRETT — Garrett’s baseball and softball teams made it a sweep of visiting Churubusco on a blustery Thursday night that made every fly ball an adventure.
The Railroader nine fell behind 3-0 early before roaring back to record a 13-7 win over the Eagles and improve to 4-0 on the young 2022 season. Churubusco fell to 0-5.
The Garrett softball team, meanwhile, got out to an early 6-0 lead before cruising to an 8-3 win over Churubusco.
Garrett 13, Churubusco 7
In the baseball contest, the Railroaders found themselves trailing their NECC rivals 4-1 entering the home half of the second. Garrett put up six runs in the frame to begin to assert control of the contest.
Garrett added two more runs in the third and one in the fourth to take a 10-3 lead. Busco got three in the top of the sixth, but the Railroaders got all three runs back in its half of the frame — two of those on a two-run homer by Aiden Lytle, who went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.
Garrett pounded out 13 hits on the night.
Luke Holcomb and Peyton Simmons had three hits and drove in three runs each. Holcomb had two doubles. Aaden Lytle had two hits, including a home run, and knocked in two. Jaxson Nodine picked up two singles.
Jacob Molargik pitched into the sixth inning, striking out 12 to earn the victory. He walked five and allowed five hits. Kail Baughman struck out four batters in 1 2/3 innings of relief.
Garrett coach Jason Richards likes his team’s start to 2022.
“We’re getting some leadership,” Richards said.
Garrett 8, Churubusco 3
The Railroaders earned their first win of the season, and Garrett coach Julie DePew was pleased with the all-around effort shown by her team.
“Conditions were tough out there tonight for both teams, but we were able to cut down on errors and put the ball in play,” she said.
Kaitlyn Bergman earned the win in the circle for Garrett. She struck out six batters and walked just one.
Mackenzie Smith collected three hits, stole five bases, scored once and drove in one for the Railroaders. Laney Miller had two hits, including a double.
Bergman, Ayla Arambula, Halle Hathaway, Emma LaPato and Stella Mix had one hit each for Garrett.
The Railroaders were active on the basepaths with 19 stolen bases. Addy Work collected three steals.
