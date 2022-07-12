Arrested in
Noble County
Joshua W. Harpel, 31, of the 2300 block of South Old S.R. 3, LaOtto, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. July 5 by Noble County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Rebecca Rugg, 38, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:58 a.m. July 1 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging violations of the addiction treatment court.
Drew Stoy, 20, of the 3000 block of Franklin Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 12:10 a.m. July 2 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Michael Noe, 51, of the 3100 block of C.R. 72, Auburn was arrested at 12:35 a.m. July 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
Pearl Coleman, 44, of the 100 block of Depot Street, Butler, was arrested at 7:34 a.m. July 2 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging failure to serve on a criminal trespass charge, a Class A misdemeanor.
Sara Irvin, 29, of the 1000 block of Susan Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:25 p.m. July 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
Brent Ransom, 53, of the 2100 block of Lorraine Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 11:39 p.m. July 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior, a Level 6 felony and as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Thomas Williams, 36, of the 1300 block of Wesley Road, Auburn, was arrested at 11:09 a.m. July 6 by Auburn Police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Justin Frownfelter, 34, of the 1000 block of South Irene Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:10 a.m. July 7 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging failure to appear on a Class A misdemeanor and two Class B misdemeanor charges.
Jessica Schuller, 38, of the 1900 block of Maple Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:46 a.m. July 7 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Joseph Myers, 47, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 4:54 p.m. July 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Randy Smith, 34, of the 2900 block of McCormick Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:54 p.m. July 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a probation violation.
Rashid Ahmed, 25, of the 1600 block of Viking Drive, South Bend, was arrested at 4:54 p.m. July 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
Ashley Snyder, 32, of the 200 block of North Jackson Street, Auburn, was arrested at 4:23 a.m. July 8 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging failure to appear.
Zachary Seban, 20, of the 500 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, was arrested at 9:27 a.m. July 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony.
