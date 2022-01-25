GARRETT — Garrett police officers handed just over 100 more cases in 2021 according to a year-end report compiled by Police Chief Roland McPherson.
While officers responded to 3,984 calls for service in 2021, compared to 3,878 in 2020, there were zeroes in five categories. There were no murders, no arsons, no robberies, no accident deaths and no overdoses in 2021, after each category had at least one incident the previous year.
Battery reports dropped from 58 in 2020 to 54 last year and thefts declined from 69 to 59 in 2021. Conversely, the number of burglaries increased slightly, from 19 in 2020 to 22 last year.
Arrests dropped dramatically last year, as Garrett officers made 358 arrests in 2021, compared to 510 in 2020. The 2020 total represented a 49% jump according to McPherson’s report last year.
February was the busiest month for arrests in 2021, with 61. January (45), March (40), May (41) and June (44) also topped 40 arrests. Conversely, October was relatively quiet with just six arrests.
For the year, there were 45 arrests in January, 61 in February, 40 in March, 32 in April, 41 in May, 44 in June, 22 in July, 26 in August, 16 in September, six in October, 11 in November and 14 in December.
In terms of total calls, July was the busiest month once again, with 405 total calls, up slightly from 397 in July 2020. January and December were the quietest months of 2021, with 271 and 286 calls, respectively.
Looking at the year as a whole, there were 271 calls in January, 301 in February, 319 in March, 292 in April, 346 in May, 386 in June, 405 in July, 359 in August, 344 in September, 351 in October, 324 in November and 286 in December.
Police investigated 130 property damage accidents and 16 personal injury accidents.
There were 14 property crashes each in February, July, August and December, and 12 each in June, September and November. There were three injury crashes in October, the only month with more than two. There were no injury crashes in August or September.
Garrett officers wrote 349 traffic tickets and issued 792 warnings in 2021. In 2020, police wrote 530 tickets and issued 1,200 warnings.
May was the busiest month for traffic tickets in 2021, with 69 tickets written. August was next with 46. There were just six tickets written in November, 10 in December and 19 in September.
