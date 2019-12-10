GARRETT — The Alpha Rho chapter of Psi Iota Xi met Nov. 25 at Zion Lutheran Church in Garrett.
Members who were present included Judy Burrell, Melissa Crabill, Doneata Fritz, Sharon Hummer, Jan Merrill, Suzanne Overbay, Carmen Ruble, Sue Simpson, Cathy Smith, Michelle Snyder, Julie Sonnenberg, Cynthia Streicher and Stacey Sweet.
Two fundraisers were completed within the last couple months. The first fundraiser was cake roll sales. Most recently the members sold cheese balls. The cheese balls are handmade by the sorority each November. Over 900 cheese balls were made this year. If you are interested, there are some cheese balls (cheddar, beef and Hawaiian) still available. Any member would be happy to take your request.
Recently members of Psi Iota Xi provided punch and cookies for both the Junior National Honor Society and the Senior National Honor Society at the Performing Arts Center in Garrett. The sorority has provided baskets containing books, educational materials, coloring books and crayons to Head Start classrooms located in Garrett.
The Alpha Rho chapter is in the process of being able to provide Christmas for a family this year. A Christmas party was planned for both the current and honorary members of the Alpha Rho chapter on Dec. 9. The next meeting will be on Jan. 27, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.