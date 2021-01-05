GARRETT — Garrett’s varsity girls and boys basketball teams will visit Fremont Jan. 12 to open the Northeast Corner Conference tournament.
The girls’ game begins at 6 p.m., with the boys to follow.
Winners will play the Angola-Eastside winners the following night at the Angola-Eastside girls’ winner. Winners of girls games will decide the host site for semi-final games on Friday, Jan. 15.
Should Garrett’s girls beat Fremont and Angola, the semi-final round contest against the Fairfield-West Noble winners will take place at the Paul Bateman Gymnasium Jan. 15.
Championship games will take place the following night at Westview.
The girls semi-final and championship games will tip off at 5:30 p.m.
NECC basketball tournament
Girls games begin at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Eastside at Angola
Garrett at Fremont
Churubusco at Prairie Heights
Lakeland at Central Noble
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Garrett-Fremont winners at Eastside-Angola girls’ winner, 6 p.m.
West Noble at Fairfield, 6 p.m.
Westview at Hamilton, boys only.
Thursday, Jan. 14
Consolation games. Pairings and sites will be determined after the Jan. 13 games. Some sites may only host a boys or girls game.
Friday, Jan. 15
Semi-final games. Girls games will start at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 16
Championship games at Westview. Girls game will start at 5:30 p.m.
