Garrett, IN (46738)

Today

Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later in the day. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.