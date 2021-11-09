GARRETT — The Garrett Police Department is losing an officer but hiring two others.
Police Chief Roland McPherson told the Garrett Board of Works Nov. 2 that Sgt. Kevin Kyle is leaving the department for a position with the Warsaw Police Department.
McPherson has offered conditional offers of employment to Braylon Gagnon, currently on the reserve force, and Cameron Manning, pending required physical and mental testing. The chief hopes to have Gagnon on the force by early December and Manning in January.
The board also gave approval to get costs for two new squad cars to replace a Dodge Charger and Ford Explorer, both with more than 100,000 miles.
McPherson’s report showed officers responded to 172 calls for service, including four property damage and two personal injury accidents between Oct. 18-31.
Four total arrests were made; one each for traffic, battery, warrant and miscellaneous charges. Officers made 75 business checks during the two-week period.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 14 code violations from Oct. 19 to Nov. 1 for combinations of rubbish, high grass and weeds, harborage of vermin and obnoxious odors or stenches.
She noted six certified letters were sent during the period, with 16 code violations complied, 14 abates forwarded to City Hall for non-compliance billing, one abate forwarded to the street department for clean-up, two second-violation properties, and one each third- and fourth-violations. For far this year, 717 abate notices have been served, the report showed.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger reported mowing, tree trimming and pothole repairs continue, and leaf pick up has begun.
He reminded residents to separate leaves from other debris at the curbs for pickup.
A concrete curb has been replaced on Fuller Drive near Adventure Homes. Some sidewalk repair has been done where trees have been removed around town, Mossberger added.
He thanked all volunteers we helped with the citywide cleanup day on Oct. 23, noting they were not as busy as in past events.
“I hope it means we are caught up with the community,” he said.
Work also continues on street assessments to update the date base to qualify for Community Crossing matching grants in 2022, Mossberger added.
The board approved a Unified Development Ordinance contract with Ground Rules Inc. based on approval by Brinkerhoff.
“I think it’s fine and acceptable,” he said.
Infrastructure has begun in phase II of Heritage Estates, City Planner Milton Otero said. Addresses have been assigned to all lots and a memo will go out later Tuesday to all county agencies.
Otero said he is still unable to locate property owner Laura Lawhead regarding a possible Garrett Unsafe Building Law violation at 418 S. Franklin St. where a fence and accessory structure have been installed without permits. Otero will send a certified letter to the homeowner regarding issues on the property. If this does not get results, Otero said he will file a court hearing on the matter.
Bids to demolish an unsafe home at 513 E. Quincy St. and a fire-damaged building at 109 S. Randolph Street were presented to the board.
Knott Drainage and Excavating of LaOtto quoted $11,000 for the home, with work to begin Nov. 22 and completed by Dec. 3. The company also quoted $41,240 for the downtown building to begin Dec. 1, with completion by the end of the year.
Otero noted no contractor had contacted the city to tour the interior of the sites.
Brinkerhoff noted the bidding process did not require inspection. He will take the bid under advisement for the Nov. 16 meeting, but as the only responsive submission, he sees no reason for it not going forward.
A second contractor hand-delivered a bid to city officials during the Nov. 2 meeting at 8:55 a.m., but was disqualified as the deadline to submit bids was 8:30 a.m.
Water Utility Superintendent Pat Kleeman told the board that workers are finishing up winterizing hydrants. He presented quotes for an excavator to be a split purchase with the electric utility.
The board gave a nod to move forward on a lease deal for the machine with Bobcat of Fort Wayne. While not the cheapest quote, they were selected because they were the only dealers offering trade-in and lease programs.
Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch told board members of rising material costs and delayed deliveries, noting the cost of a transformer increased more than 48% with a lead time of 40-plus weeks for delivery.
He was also given permission to begin the process of ordering a new seven-foot bucket truck that will take up to 18 months for delivery.
VanDerbosch said crews have been busy with tree trimming along West Second Avenue in preparation for an upcoming pole replacement project in the area. Tree trimming is also taking place on C.R. 54 west of C.R. 7.
