GARRETT — Garrett-Keyser-Butler School students in kindergarten through grade 12 will have three educational options for the 2020-2021 school year — traditional in-person, 100% virtual and a blended model of both, according to Superintendent Tonya Weaver.
The superintendent revealed the district’s reopening plans during Monday’s meeting of the school board, which gave them unanimous approval.
With the first student day planned Aug. 13 and COVID directives changing almost daily, Weaver said the plan “has to be a living and breathing document, that we are constantly looking at and making changes to. We understand the importance of students attending school in person, and also realize blended or virtual options may be necessary for a portion of the student population, as well.”
A collaborative team of administrators, the Education Association, school nurse, food service and building maintenance staff and the business office helped with the plan, along with advice and information from the DeKalb County Health Department, other medical professionals and state and national mandates, based on “low/no spread” approach. Parents also answered surveys to help with the decision-making process.
The plan is designed to complement other community mitigation strategies to protect high-risk populations, the community’s health care system, and to minimize disruption to teaching and learning while protecting students and staff from social stigma and discrimination. More than 130 pages of information were concentrated in the final 26-page plan, officials said.
Building administrators shared classroom models during Monday’s session. J.E. Ober Principal Kristi Surfus told board members that under the traditional model, classes, although smaller will be much the same as those used until March, except for smaller groups including recess, eating in the cafeteria and fine arts, which might be different than last year due to prohibition of shared items such as scissors and crayons.
Virtual classes will be 100% at home through an online program purchased by the district. The same program will be used for virtual middle and high school students. Unlike e-learning, a virtual teacher will check in with these students on a monthly basis. This model has large expectations for parental help, and it will have daily schedules and goals for the day, Surfus said.
The blended model now has 50 elementary students signed up, where they will have assignments to complete at home, interactive videos, a day-to-day curriculum, as well as in-person classes in small groups, where a new lesson, hands-on lab or special project could be implemented.
Social interaction is the most important challenge for middle school students, according to Principal Lucas Fielden. It is a time where they find who and where they fit in with, making traditional classes most important for those grade levels, he said.
Arrival and department times will need to be staggered at the middle school, and in an effort to limit interaction with several people, students may need to begin lining up on each side of the hallway to change classrooms in each direction in a more orderly fashion, similar to those used in the elementary school. Otherwise, this model will be mostly the same as pre-virus classes. Teachers will be assigned to those who choose to work entirely from home, while cohorts will be formed of about 40 students in each small group to work with a teacher. He emphasized social-emotional learning is needed at this age, but needs to be done with social distancing and other safety measures.
High School Principal Matt Smith said the current situation affects people in three different ways — some might see the virus as a means for more family time, while others might find it a tumultuous time, and a third group might see it as the worst that could ever happen, causing the three models to make sense to all effected, Smith said.
While traditional high school classes might be different this year, many families just want their kids back in school, Smith said. Another 30-minute lunch session has been added to the school day to have fewer students in the cafeteria at the same time, he added, reducing the population from 270 to 180 at a time.
Virtual classes will be online, but unlike e-learning, teachers will monitor work, with high-level student and parent involvement, with teachers monitoring work and credits monitored by the guidance office.
Smith said he personally responded by phone to discuss why parents chose virtual classes. One was due to a grandmother who was sole caregiver to three students who feared for her own health, the other was a parent whose child has a compromised immune system, he said.
Blended classes will have two classes of 10 in a class meeting every other day. Fridays will be optional if grades are high enough, he added. As of Monday, 372 responses have been received, with 264 students choosing the traditional model, 68 opting for blended and 28 going virtual.
High school instructor Becky Wright told board members that while e-learning is effective for a snow day or two, it was never designed to take the place of classes, as it did from March through May.
Weaver said Garrett is possibly the only school around offering three models for students, adding the options meet the developmental needs of students and personalize learning. She said students from other districts may choose to come to Garrett for the opportunity.
Online registration opened Monday, with needed bus service data very important to keep safety measures in the buses. Some parents may choose to self-transport students due to large bus population, she added.
Weaver also reported health protocols if a student is found to be positive for the virus, measures added to the health clinic to separate possible patients with COVID-19 symptoms from those who visit the office for prescribed medications or minor playground injuries, self-screening prior to coming to school if exhibiting symptoms, requiring all nonstudents to wear face coverings in all circumstances where social distancing is not feasible, including transportation personnel, food service, and anyone in close proximity to students.
All students in grades 3-12 will be required to wear masks or face coverings, where social distancing is not feasible, and those in the lower grade levels are recommended but not required to wear face covering in the same circumstances.
The new directive prohibits visitors beyond the main office of the school buildings, and volunteers will be limited to those providing substantial educational benefits to students and the school in general.
In other business Monday, the board approved the hiring of Taylor Smith as middle school STEAM (science, tech, engineering, art and math) instructor, Sandra Tom as high school Spanish instructor, Victor Hammond as high school social studies instructor, Jason Wiley as high school industrial tech instructor and Emilia Shipe as high school art instructor. The board approved the resignations of Beth Leitch as high school Spanish instructor and Deb Reinoehl as district bus monitor.
High school coaches approved include Melissa Burgess and Taylor Smith as assistant volleyball coaches; Chad Sutton as volunteer assistant football coach, Bree Kahkola as head cheerleading coach, and Chad Kennedy as boys soccer volunteer coach. The board also approved the resignations of Tori LaMotte as head cheer coach, but she will stay on as a volunteer coach, and Ray Placencia as assistant football coach.
The board also approved the second reading of NEOLA bylaws and policies, an agreement between Garrett-Keyser-Butler CSD & Garrett-Keyser-Butler Head Start; GKB Head Start Policy and Procedure in Response to COVID-19; a Head Start updated child policy and an agreement with Garrett United Methodist Church to provide two classrooms; a teacher appreciation grant, an interlocal agreement with the City of Garrett regarding utility work at Brennan Estates, an agreement with Bowen Center and grants and awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.