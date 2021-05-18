GARRETT — Garrett Country Club is hosting a summer Junior Golf Clinic on Mondays in June and July.
This clinic is for ages 5-15. Dates are June 7, 14, 21, 28 and July 12, 19 and 26. Participants can pick five of the seven Mondays.
Times are 9-9:50 a.m. for ages 5-7; 10-10:50 a.m. for ages 8-10 and 11-11:50 a.m. for ages 11 and up.
The cost is $75, with a $10 discount for each additional sibling. The deadline to register is June 18.
The clinic will be led by Dave Demske, Doug Booth and Fritz Cooper. Cooper has been part of the junior golf program since 2004. Booth is a Class A PGA professional with many years of teaching experience. Demske is head coach of Garrett’s high school boys golf team and a certified U.S. Kids Golf coach.
Players will be introduced to basic fundamentals of golf, including rules, etiquette and safety, putting and the short game, full swing, plus course time and a skills competition.
If clubs are needed, please inquire with Demske about a yearly rental program. Participants in the summer program can play with a paying adult for $5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.