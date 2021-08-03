GARRETT — The 60th annual Miss Garrett Pageant will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Performing Arts Center at Garrett High School.
Ten Garrett High School seniors have entered this year’s pageant. They are:
• Jordan Baer is the daughter of Josh and Bobbie Baer. She is sponsored by The Blue Moon and will perform a cheer stunt routine for her talent.
• Rylee Fisher is the daughter of Kyle and Aimee Fisher. She is sponsored by Tri Kappa Sorority and will be singing for her talent.
• Emily Anne Caywood-Fralick is the daughter of Kara Caywood. She is sponsored by Griffith Rubber Mills and will tap dance for her talent.
• Cassidy Kennedy is the daughter of Amanda Clendening and Charles Kenney. She is sponsored by Hixson Sand & Gravel. She will be singing and playing the guitar for her talent.
• Rachael Kilgore is the daughter of Douglas and Monique Kilgore. She is sponsored by Psi Iota Xi Sorority and will be singing and playing the guitar for her talent.
• Hailey Lantz is the daughter of Mandi Jones and Shawn Lantz. She is sponsored by the Garrett American Legion Auxiliary and will perform a jazz dance for her talent.
• Ava O’Connor is the daughter of Bill and Jenny O’Connor. She is sponsored by Garrett State Bank and will tap dance for her talent.
• Victoria Perkins is the daughter of Vic and Tanya Perkins. She is sponsored by Beacon Credit Union and will be playing the flute for her talent.
• Noemie Vazquez is the daughter of Andrea Solis and Fermin Vazquez. She is sponsored by the Garrett American Legion and will offer a presentation on Alzheimer’s disease during the talent portion of the competition.
• Emma Welbaum is the daughter of Karyn Gerke and Randy Welbaum. She is sponsored by MJS Apparel and will offer a presentation on cerebral palsy during the talent portion of the competition.
Tickets cost $10 and are on sale in the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools central office at 900 E. Warfield St. All seats are reserved. The pageant will include a penny-per-vote People’s Choice award.
Sarah Cooper is the reigning Miss Garrett 2020. She is the daughter of Fritz and Mary Cooper.
Judges are Rachel Jones Klein of Fort Wayne, Johnell Keeley of Naperville and Elaine Lengacher of Leo.
Mark Claxton will return as emcee this year. Pam Hampshire directs the pageant, assisted by Carmen Ruble, Michelle Shroads, Michele King, Dacoda Birt, Libbey Detcher, Sophia Ruble, Payton Warfield and Lluvia Hoeffel.
Janelle Kennedy is choreographer. Jessica Christian Photography is the official pageant photographer.
