GARRETT — After taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Garrett Schools Alumni Association has announced "Alumni Weekend" will take place July 16-17.
The annual Aaron "Sneezy" Smith Alumni Golf Outing will take place Friday, July 16 at the Garrett Country Club.
An alumni reunion in Eastside Park will take place Saturday, July 17.
The organization said more details will be announced in the spring newsletter.
For more information, visit the website, garrettschoolsalumni.com, the Facebook page or email garrettschoolsalumni@gmail.com.
